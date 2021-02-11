Login
Authorities Declare 100-Car Pileup in Texas a 'Mass Casualty' Event

By Jack Davis
Published February 11, 2021 at 10:01am
At least five people were killed and multiple injuries were reported Thursday after a massive chain-reaction freeway accident took place in Fort Worth, Texas.

Freezing rain and sleet had fallen overnight, setting the stage for the massive pileup along Interstate 35W, according to KTVT-TV.

“The weather conditions are definitely a factor in this massive multi-car accident,” Forth Worth police officer Daniel Segura told CNN.

KTVT reported that Segura confirmed five people were killed and over 100 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The accident was declared a “mass casualty” event, according to WFAA-TV.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare ambulances transported 36 people to hospitals in the area, spokesman Matt Zavadsky told KTVT. Several of the critically injured were taken to trauma centers.

According to WFAA, many of those injured were trapped in their vehicles for hours before help could get to them.

MedStar said an 18-wheeler involved in the crash was also blocking ambulances from leaving the pileup, which stretched about 1.5 miles long.

Images and videos taken of the scene showed vast wreckage.

WFAA reported the crash took place at about 6 a.m.

Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters were going from car to car to find and rescue those injured and trapped in their vehicles.

“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,” he told KXAS-TV. “We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”

The weather resulted in other multi-car pileups in the area, including one in Arlington and another in Dallas, where at least one person was killed.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
