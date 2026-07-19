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A Taylor Farms facility on July 17, 2026, in San Juan Bautista, California.
A Taylor Farms facility on July 17, 2026, in San Juan Bautista, California. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

Authorities Identify Source of Nationwide Cyclospora Outbreak: Salad Distributer Used By Taco Bell

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2026 at 7:30am
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Lettuce grown in central Mexico that was used by multiple Taco Bell locations has been identified as the source of a Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened Americans across the country.

A recall of the lettuce was announced by Taylor Farms, which posted a notice on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

“The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities,” Taylor Farms wrote in its notice.

The FDA notice listed the multiple brand names under which the affected lettuce is being recalled.

The notice indicated that products being recalled were sold in 27 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The products had “best if used by dates” from July 16 through Aug. 3.

The Washington Post reported that on Friday, federal investigators said that one supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico shipped lettuce to Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Taco Bell Corp. said Friday it had removed all impacted Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants.

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The FDA noted that 1,644 people infected with Cyclospora said they had eaten at a Taco Bell in those five states.

Other companies were also taking precautions. Sysco, a major food supplier, has stopped distributing any Taylor Farms processed iceberg from Mexico, The Washington Post reported.

“We will continue to actively monitor the situation and work with regulators as needed,” a Sysco representative said.

“Food safety is a critical priority for Sysco, and we have robust food safety and quality assurance processes to help ensure the safety and quality of all the products we sell.”

Cyclospora contamination comes from human feces, according to Matthew Moore, a food scientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

He suggested tainted irrigation water used on crops could be linked to the outbreak.

“The fact that human fecal material is finding its way into the food is definitely striking,” he told The Washington Post. “There’s so much lettuce in this country.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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