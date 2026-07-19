Authorities Identify Source of Nationwide Cyclospora Outbreak: Salad Distributer Used By Taco Bell

Lettuce grown in central Mexico that was used by multiple Taco Bell locations has been identified as the source of a Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened Americans across the country.

A recall of the lettuce was announced by Taylor Farms, which posted a notice on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

“The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities,” Taylor Farms wrote in its notice.

Produce supplier Taylor Farms is recalling iceberg lettuce shipped to 27 US states because of potential contamination with cyclospora, the parasite causing thousands of cases of diarrhea across the country. https://t.co/Wgs0G3odBZ pic.twitter.com/L9s6m5szG4 — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2026

The FDA notice listed the multiple brand names under which the affected lettuce is being recalled.

The notice indicated that products being recalled were sold in 27 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The products had “best if used by dates” from July 16 through Aug. 3.

Walmart Inc. said it has removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products manufactured by Taylor Farms as recalls tied to a cyclosporiasis outbreak expand. https://t.co/SDovMEXZp7 — Bloomberg (@business) July 18, 2026

The Washington Post reported that on Friday, federal investigators said that one supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico shipped lettuce to Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Taco Bell Corp. said Friday it had removed all impacted Taylor Farms lettuce from its restaurants.

The FDA noted that 1,644 people infected with Cyclospora said they had eaten at a Taco Bell in those five states.

Tracing Cyclospora: NC cases not connected to Taco Bell lettuce, source of bug still TBD — Boston Pete Rock (@BostonPeteRock) July 18, 2026

Other companies were also taking precautions. Sysco, a major food supplier, has stopped distributing any Taylor Farms processed iceberg from Mexico, The Washington Post reported.

“We will continue to actively monitor the situation and work with regulators as needed,” a Sysco representative said.

“Food safety is a critical priority for Sysco, and we have robust food safety and quality assurance processes to help ensure the safety and quality of all the products we sell.”

Cyclospora contamination comes from human feces, according to Matthew Moore, a food scientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

He suggested tainted irrigation water used on crops could be linked to the outbreak.

“The fact that human fecal material is finding its way into the food is definitely striking,” he told The Washington Post. “There’s so much lettuce in this country.”

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