Authorities: SUV Owner Faked Hate Crime by Spray-Painting Car with N-Word, 'KKK' and Swastikas

Police say a New York man faked a hate crime against himself last month when he spray-painted his own car with swastikas, a pro-Trump message and an anti-gay slur.

While it might be hard to top former TV star Jussie Smollett’s alleged 2019 racial hoaxing, people are still apparently trying.

The latest example of what appeared to be a hate crime — but turned out to be another hoax, per police — occurred the night of Oct. 15 in North Buffalo.

According to WGRZ-TV, 18-year-old Clifton Eutsey, who is black, reported being the victim of an attack.

Messages of racist and homophobic graffiti spray-painted on a car in North Buffalo sometime between last night and this morning. The owner of the car says they have no idea why anyone would do this. Buffalo Police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HE0lgD2HLN — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) October 15, 2020

TRENDING: Obama-Appointed Judge in PA Sends Outrageous Message to Trump Attorney

Clifton, who was initially reported to be the victim of a crime, is now accused of tagging his own BMW with spray paint, peppering it with racist and homophobic messages.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and police say the man wrote “KKK,” “Trump 4 President,” the N-word and an anti-gay slur on the BMW.

Additionally, the car was tagged with swastikas, The Buffalo News reported.

Do you think people should face stiff prison sentences for faking hate crimes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (54 Votes) 4% (2 Votes)

As a result, he’s has been charged with felony third-degree insurance fraud.

Eutsey further faces misdemeanor charges of offering a false instrument, falsifying business records and falsely reporting an incident.

The 18-year-old faces up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted, according to WGRZ.

Last month, Clifton Eutsey, 18, reported that his car had fallen victim to vandalism on Saranac Ave., but the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Eutsey did it himself. https://t.co/HGmGtOXi5i — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 11, 2020

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Still Won't Give Up on Infamous 'Hate Crime' Hoax

He was arrested and released after posting a cash bond.

It must be challenging to balance being a victim with navigating the nation’s racist streets in a BMW.

Eutsey is, of course, presumed innocent until he’s proven guilty.

But the alleged hoax attempt is another black eye for those who continue to engage in stoking racial division in the country.

Those whose aim is to push a narrative that nationwide racism is alive and well haven’t been so discredited since the NASCAR Bubba Wallace “noose” controversy this past summer.

These continued hoaxes, which the establishment media always latch onto, succeed only in increasing the pain and diminishing the credibility of real hate-crime victims.

As we’ve seen time and again in areas across the country in recent years, people feel compelled to make up hate crimes against themselves.

Fortunately, law enforcement officers take such alleged crimes seriously.

They take these claims so seriously, in fact, that the incidents often are found to have been staged after a diligent investigation.

So much for the claim of institutional racism in policing.

Apparently there are so few hate crimes taking place in this country that people are continually reduced to victimizing themselves in order to keep alive a narrative that the country is one big KKK rally from sea to sea.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.