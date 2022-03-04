The death of a Ukrainian-born oligarch is stirring questions in Britain.

Mikhail Watford, 66, who made his fortune in oil and gas, was found hanged Monday in the garage of his estate in Surrey, England.

Police, who are continuing an investigation into his death, have classified it as “unexplained,” according to the New York Post.

But explanations are emerging in attempts to connect the death with the crisis in Ukraine and the penchant of Russia for executions in Britain.

In 2018, Russian agents poisoned former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a murder attempt, according to The Guardian, but both survived.

In 2012, millionaire Alexander Perepilichnyy, who the BBC has said might have been a whistleblower exposing fraud in Russia, died at the age of 44. The coroner ruled Perepilichnyy died of natural causes — a heart condition — but he did not rule out foul play.

“I do not think I can completely eliminate all possibility he was poisoned, although I regard it unlikely on all the evidence I have heard,” Coroner Nicholas Hilliard said.

The Sun reported that an associate of Watford said his death definitely “raises questions.”

“After all the other suspicious deaths of Russian nationals and associates in the UK, it is only natural there will be speculation about his death,” The Sun reported, citing the associate, whom was not identified.

A source The Sun said was a neighbor said she was suspicious of Watford’s death, and she cited the 2013 death in England of Boris Berezovsky, an enemy of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Berezovsky’s death was ruled as consistent with a hanging but was not ruled a suicide.

The neighbor said Watford, who changed his last name from Tolstosheya when he moved to Britain, told her Berezovsky was killed by Russian agents.

“I find it hard to believe that Misha would have taken his own life. It doesn’t add up,” the neighbor said, according to The Sun.

The war in Ukraine was cited as a reason for a possible suicide of Watford, who is survived by his wife, Jane, and three children.

“His state of mind might have been affected by the situation in Ukraine,” a source called a family friend was quoted as saying.

“The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental.”

One other potential bit of timing was noted as the Daily Mail wrote about Watford’s death.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will publish a list of people associated with the Putin regime living in Britain, many of whom will face sanctions.

