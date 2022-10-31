Authorities Uncover Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect's List of Targets - Reveal Plans He Had for Them

Details surrounding the suspect who allegedly broke into the private residence of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, continued to emerge on Monday.

According to CBS News, suspect David DePape reportedly had a “list” of various people “he wanted to target.” The list was reportedly confirmed to the outlet by law enforcement sources close to the ongoing case.

Those sources, according to CBS, added that DePape might have intended to hurt additional people. The outlet noted that the list wasn’t considered a “hit list” at this time, but added that the people on the list could have possibly been DePape’s future targets.

Presumably, more will be revealed when DePape is arraigned on several charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse. Prosecutors were said to be taking their time with the federal charges, as DePape is in custody and no longer a threat to the public.

Reports indicated that DePape yelled “Where’s Nancy?” multiple times as he squared off with Paul Pelosi. According to CBS News, DePape wanted to keep Pelosi restrained and tied up while he awaited Nancy Pelosi’s return.

Before DePape managed to restrain Pelosi, police said he was able to momentarily escape to a bathroom, where he dialed 9-1-1 for help. The encounter reportedly took place on the second floor of Pelosi’s home.

San Francisco police say when they arrived at the scene, they witnessed the two men struggling over gaining control of the hammer. At that moment, DePape managed to gain full control of the hammer and immediately struck Pelosi in the skull, causing him to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The responding police were able to successfully “tackle” DePape and ultimately made the arrest.

“It was a forced entry into the rear door of the home, and that he ultimately did make his way upstairs, which is where he ultimately confronted Mr. Pelosi,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News.

Some of the original reporting on the high-profile attack indicated that during the 9-1-1 call Pelosi described DePape as a “friend.” San Francisco law enforcement, during its first press conference, also suggested that a third person was in Pelosi’s residence at the time of the attack.

Those two reports were later pulled back, as NBC News correspondent Tom Winter tweeted Sunday.

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

Speaker Pelosi released a statement Saturday night providing an update on the situation, including her husband’s recovery process.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” Pelosi wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes are a comfort to our family and helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

The attack sparked intense political backlash, as several high-profile Democrats, including President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both pinned most of the blame for the attack on Republican rhetoric.

However, it’s still unclear as to what DePape’s motives were. Whether or not his motives were political will be the next big development in this story.

DePape will reportedly be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

