Autistic 1st Grader Chomps Sandwich Into Harmless Shape Liberals Hate, Points It at Another Student, Gets Suspended

A story of an autistic child being suspended from school in Fayette County, Georgia, will likely make homeschooling seem more appealing to anyone losing faith in the education system.

Atlanta First News reported Sunday that 6-year-old John Medina bit his sandwich into the shape of a gun at lunchtime and pointed it at another student.

For that, he was suspended, but the outlet reported Sunday it’s part of a long history for Medina and his family. He’s been disciplined 33 times and received 14 suspensions from Sara Harp Minter Elementary administrators.

On one occasion, Medina was suspended for using his water bottle like a gun, pointing it at another child while making noises. He was disciplined for another instance when he drew a pilgrim shooting a turkey.

Needless to say, the actions of the administration are nonsensical, as this sounds like typical behavior for a 6-year-old. His mother, Kristen Medina, was baffled about the sandwich incident, which took place in March.

“They informed me over that phone call that he was getting suspended for it,” Medina said.

“And you’re just like baffled.”

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Indeed, it is baffling that a school meant to educate children does not understand children.

In meetings with Fayette County Schools, Medina’s parents sought the help of a former special education director in various Georgia school districts, Donna Reynolds. She said the school is not addressing Medina in a reasonable manner.

“They need to look at the whole picture,” she asserted.

“You need to look at his age. You need to look at his disability. You need to look at past behavior, and you need to determine whether this is more of a teaching moment or is this something that really needs discipline, and is that discipline then going to change the behavior?”

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Patterson gave an extremely bureaucratic answer, providing little explanation to the disciplinary actions.

“We’re committed to meeting parents to try to work through these challenging situations that maybe we agree on, that maybe we don’t agree on, but we’re committed to keep coming back to the table and trying to resolve those things.”

The poor young man believes he’s not a good kid because of the trouble he’s gotten into. Kristen said, “I think he feels like he’s a bad kid.”

“There were definitely times when he would come home and say ‘I’m a bad kid’ and that’s really hard to hear as a mom.”

Medina should know there’s nothing wrong with him. Our educators are incredibly incompetent. Moreover, it’s perfectly healthy — and American — to have an interest in firearms.

Unfortunately, instances like this have occurred before. In 2013, The Washington Post reported a child was suspended in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for chewing a pastry into a gun and saying, “bang, bang.”

“In my eyes, it’s irrelevant; I don’t care who he pointed it at,” the boy’s father, B.J. Welch, said. “It was harmless. It was a danish.”

Educators should worry less about what children do with their food and more about critical thinking and academic rigor.

Feminist visions of working moms have turned children over to the state to raise. The result has been — and will continue to be — a generation of emasculated ideologues who receive lessons on their sexuality but cannot perform basic arithmetic.

We are going to wind up with millions of oblivious, dysfunctional adults who won’t be able to function independently.

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