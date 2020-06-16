The radical leftists who have turned a portion of Seattle into an “autonomous zone” currently known as “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” or “CHOP” have released a radical list of demands that must be met before relinquishing control of the neighborhood back to the city.

At the very least, the insane list of demands proves that the situation in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle is anything but a “block party,” as Mayor Jenny Durkan described it.

Perhaps the most dangerous demand on the list calls for the abolition of prisons, which would be replaced by “accountability programs.”

The idea of cold-blooded murderers and rapists being enrolled in “accountability programs” as opposed to being sent to jail where they belong should frighten every American.

However, it’s not like the other demands are any less insane. The complete list of demands is available on Medium.

As part of their broader assault on law and order exemplified by the push to eliminate prisons, these anarchists demanded “that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police.”

As for the money previously allocated to the police, this mob of pompous progressives wants to see it transferred to one of the pet projects of the far left: “Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle.”

The group of social justice warriors obviously stole some of their ideas straight from the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign platform.

In addition to demanding free college for every person in Washington state, the group has made the Vermont senator’s idea of allowing prisoners to vote a prerequisite for life returning to normal in Seattle. (In fairness, even Sanders has pushed back on the idea of “defunding the police.”)

America has come a long way over the course of its nearly 250-year history. No concept has illustrated America’s progress more than desegregation, where barriers keeping black and white Americans from working and living together disappeared.

However, the people of CHOP want to take Seattle backward, demanding some sort of race-based system of care at hospitals where black people would be served by black health care workers. This demand in particular proves that these protesters are far from progressive; they’re regressive.

Additionally, CHOP residents want a “retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime, by a jury of their peers in their community.”

No revolution can survive unless the dictates of political correctness are drilled into the skulls of everyone in the population, and the occupiers have provided for that, as well.

In an effort to paint America as an awful, dystopian place, the protesters demand “that the history of Black and Native Americans be given a significantly greater focus in the Washington state education curriculum.”

In addition to students, members of the media and medical professionals will have to subject themselves to “thorough anti-bias training.”

The list of demands also includes a call to grant reparations to “victims of police brutality.” Taking into account the ill-advised plan to abolish prisons, it might make more sense to give reparations to the families of crime victims since crime will soar in the absence of law and order.

Landlords desperate to get rid of nightmare tenants will find themselves out of luck in the brave new Seattle. The people of CHOP have demanded “de-gentrification” and an end to evictions.

Because local leaders have bent over backward to appease them, this entitled mob has no reason to think they will not get what they want. A Thursday tweet from Durkan made it clear that she shares CHOP’s passion for implementing a far-left agenda to “provide true equity for communities of color.”

Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society and provide true equity for communities of color is not terrorism – it is patriotism. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

It looks like the occupation of Seattle’s Capitol Hill will not conclude until city and state leaders completely agree to transform the Emerald City into a dystopian, third-world hellhole.

Should the vision of these radical leftists become reality, expect a mass exodus out of Seattle. Law-abiding and hard-working Americans should not and will not want to live in a crime-infested, tribal, bankrupt municipality that puts political correctness above safety — or common sense.

