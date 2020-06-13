Leftist activists who took over a portion of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood earlier this week have released a list of insane demands.

For anyone casually observing the events in the city through the media lens and reading statements from Seattle’s mayor, you might get the impression that the occupants of the area are simply exercising their rights to assemble freely.

That isn’t the case, as is outlined by a list of demands attributed to the “collective black voices” inside of the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or the CHAZ.

Now that Democrats have catered to them, it appears the activists believe they are in a position to demand a ransom before they return the area to its previous inhabitants.

Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Police Department apparently made the call to cede the area, which includes a police precinct, to the anarchists this past week.

Durkan has also made complimentary statements about the occupants of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, at least publicly, going as far as to describe the armed occupation as a “block party.”

Footage from the scene of the CHAZ shows the “block party” comparison is in no way apt — just look at how the activists are treating the police.

WARNING: the following video contains vulgar language which some viewers might find offensive.

Peaceful natives of CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/voUxMQqMEK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 12, 2020

CNN anchor and far-left activist Chris Cuomo asked Durkan on Thursday how long she intended to allow the CHAZ anarchy to go on.

“I don’t know. We could have a summer of love,” she responded.

This exchange actually happened on CNN about #CHAZ……. Chris Cuomo: How long do you think Seattle in those few blocks looks like this? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D): I don’t know. We could have the summer of love! pic.twitter.com/ApIDfMN9RD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2020

Despite how Durkan, other Democrats and the establishment media want to portray the armed occupation of an American neighborhood by those who President Donald Trump has rightly called “anarchists” and “domestic terrorists,” there appears to be a love deficit in the CHAZ.

Some of the armed activists are even reported to be extorting local businesses.

“We’ve also received reports that these armed people may be demanding payment from business owners in exchange for some of that protection,” Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best said in a video address to her officers on Thursday. “We’ve also heard that they may be demanding to see identification from people who live in the area. This is not legal, and we’ve asked anyone who may be experiencing this to come forward and file a police report so that we can investigate these crimes.”

According to a post on Medium published this week by the some of the radicals, who used the byline “FreeCapitolHill,” the leftist activists inside of the CHAZ are demanding more than mafia-style protection payments from local businesses.

They want to extort the government into giving in to their demands for a liberal utopia.

In the lengthy blog post, the occupiers in Seattle demanded a number of outlandish provisions from their city and state governments, but here are ten of the most insane among them:

1. The abolition of the Seattle Police Department and the city’s courts. (“We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police,” the blog post reads. At least part of the police department’s funding would be reallocated to “Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle,” also known as free health care.)

2. Free college for the people of Washington state.

3. New trials for every violent black convicted inmate “by a jury of their peers in their community.”

4. The “unrestricted right” for prisoners to vote while incarcerated.

5. The abolition of imprisonment, which would be replaced by “accountability programs.”

6. Racially segregated hospitals in Seattle, with black health care workers for black patients.

7. Educations reforms in Washington state which focus on black and Native American history.

8. Reparations for “victims of police brutality.”

9. The abolition of evictions in the city, and an end to “gentrification.”

10. Mandated anti-bias training for jobs in the education, medical profession and media sectors throughout the state.

The list makes the situation clear; those occupying the area are no longer protesters, and any talk of another “summer of love” from Durkan is misplaced or disingenuous.

Seattle Democrats allowed protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to get so out of control in their own city that they’ve lost a neighborhood and a police precinct.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has downplayed the occupation, siding with Durkan and describing the situation as “peaceful,” while adding that the actions of the anarchists are “fundamentally American.”

I spoke with @MayorJenny and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 11, 2020

Democrats have yet again let down law-abiding citizens and are allowing lawlessness to run unchecked, which has drawn the ire of Trump:

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

These activists are not protesting for black lives. They are terrorists occupying an American neighborhood so they can forward a radical political agenda.

It isn’t clear how long Democratic leaders plan to allow this to go on, but the country and the world and now watching — as is the president.

If Democrats continue to blink, and actually negotiate with these people, the precedent is set: Law and order are dead for citizens under Democrat leadership.

