Autopsy of Foo Fighters Drummer Reveals Grossly Enlarged Heart and Cocktail of Psychoactive Substances

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2022 at 11:43am
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was loaded with drugs when he died, according to an autopsy issued in Colombia, where he died Friday.

Colombian officials said that the drummer’s heart weighed “at least 600 grams,” more than twice what a normal heart would weigh, according to the Mirror.

Colombian media is ascribing Hawkins’s death to cardiovascular collapse brought on by an overdose of heroin, antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

Colombian journalist Luis Carlos Velez said that in Hawkins’s room, “Colombian authorities found an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle and some other articles, which are being analyzed by authorities,” according to the Daily Mail.

Preliminary toxicology results of the 50-year-old’s blood were released Saturday.

At least 10 different psychoactive substances were in his body, including “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said, according to Fox News.

Does this surprise you?

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death,” the attorney general’s office statement said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”

Hawkins had claimed in a 2019 interview that a 2001 overdose had caused him to turn away from drugs.

“I was partying in London one night, and I mistakenly did something, and it changed everything,” Hawkins said then.

“I believed the b******* myth of live hard and fast, die young. I’m not here to preach about not doing drugs because I loved doing drugs, but I just got out of control for a while, and it almost got me. I was heading down a road that was going to lead to even worse paths. I’m glad it got knocked on the head at that point. I go mountain biking now,” he said.

Bogota officials said that a report was received Friday of an individual with chest pain but said first responders were unable to revive the victim.

The Foo Fighters had a concert scheduled for Friday night in Bogota.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation