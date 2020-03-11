Autoworker Who Confronted Biden in Viral Video Speaks Out: 'He Went Off the Deep End'

Autoworker Jerry Wayne said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “went off the deep end” when Wayne pressed the former vice president about his position on gun rights during a bristling interaction Tuesday that was caught on video.

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Wayne said he used the opportunity of Biden’s visit to the Fiat-Chrysler auto plant in Detroit to try to clarify his understanding of Biden’s position on guns.

“I also asked him how he wanted to get the vote of the working man when a lot of us wield arms. We bear arms, and we like to do that. And if he wants to give us work and take our guns, I don’t see how he is going to get the same vote,” he said.

The viral video of the moment showed Biden swearing at Wayne after he accused the Democratic front-runner of “actively trying” to infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment rights “and take away our guns.”

“You’re full of s— … I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said.

“You’re working for me, man,” Wayne replied.

Biden then told Wayne that he was not working for him and added, “Don’t be such a horse’s a–.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

When Wayne said he had seen a viral video in which Biden said he would take people’s firearms, the former vice president suggested any such video was “a lie.”

In fact, as noted Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” Biden was asked in an August 2019 CNN interview about people’s concerns that “a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns.”

“Bingo,” Biden said. “You’re right if you have an assault weapon.”

Earlier this month, in an appearance with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, he said, “You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me.”

O’Rourke made firearms confiscation the centerpiece of his own presidential campaign, saying during a Democratic debate last year, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

During the interaction with Wayne, Biden spoke of the popular AR-15 rifle as “AR-14’s” and asked why any gun owner needs “100 rounds.”

The autoworker left the interaction unhappy.

“It was a little bit disturbing to see that a politician wants to take away my right to defend myself,” Wayne said during his “Fox & Friends” interview.

“He doesn’t need to touch anybody’s weapon at all. What we need to do is we need to concentrate on teaching people how to respect firearms and how to use them — not take them away,” he said.

While not obsessed over Biden’s language to him, Wayne said the former vice president could have “curbed what he said a little bit.”

“Yeah, I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful. I didn’t try to raise any feathers and he kind of just went off the deep end,” Wayne said.

“I mean, I guess technically speaking he can say whatever he wants,” Wayne conceded. “But he was the vice president. He wants to be the president now.

“You are a candidate. You work for the American people. And if you can’t understand that, then you don’t deserve to have a leg in this race.”

Wayne said that being in the video that went viral resulted in him having the “absolute privilege and an honor” to be the voice of millions of Americans on guns.

“This is a right that we need to protect with our heart and soul. It’s not to be infringed,” he said.

