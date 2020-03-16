Autoworker Threatened by Biden Unveils Hilarious Custom 'AR-14'

Michigan union millwright Jerry Wayne became a viral superstar when he engaged in a confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden over the Second Amendment. To mark the life event, he decided on a memento, as so many of us do.

He decided on a rifle — namely, an “AR-14.”

Those of you who remember the confrontation — it feels so long ago, given what’s happened with the coronavirus in the interim — will remember the fact that Biden forgot the name of the popular AR-15 firearm while telling him that he didn’t have a right to own one (or that he needed “100 rounds”).

He also apparently forgot the fact that cameras were on him, calling the man a “horse’s a–” and “full of s—,” telling him that he’d take him “outside.”

Presumably, that wasn’t so they could socially distance.

TRENDING: Leftists Put the Extent of Their Cruelty on Full Display After Melania Trump Cancels Easter Egg Roll

Here’s the video, which contains all of the unbleeped language. Viewer discretion is advised:

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

And here it is at floor level at the Detroit auto plant, just in case you needed a bit more of Joe Biden’s meltdowns:

The eye level view of Joe Biden telling a Michigan auto worker “You’re full of shit” and then shhhing a female staffer is a must watch.pic.twitter.com/gJ0BsP19UE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

And now, the AR-14 is a real thing — and Wayne is the star of a National Rifle Association ad. Again, bad language, viewer discretion is advised.

Joe Biden threatened to take this union worker’s “AR-14” in a train wreck of a viral video. That union worker’s name is @JerryWayneAR14 and one day after the interaction, he went out and got an “AR-14” in honor of Joe. This is his message to America: pic.twitter.com/faRuE2OVR2 — NRA (@NRA) March 13, 2020

The gun, as you can see, has “AR-14” and “You’re full of s—!” etched onto the side, along with Joe Biden’s angry visage.

RELATED: WHO Spokesman Shuts Down Claims from Left That Trump Rejected Coronavirus Tests

Wayne said he “got this the day after I talked to Joe. I’m sure that’s not the result he was going for.”

He also noted Biden lied when he said he didn’t say he was going to take away people’s firearms when he was with former presidential candidate and noted white privilege archetype Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke, who was famous for his declaration that “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” recently endorsed Biden, and Biden seemed to reciprocate: “You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me,” Biden said in a March 2 appearance with O’Rourke in Dallas.

In the NRA video, Biden is also seen on CNN talking about how he would take away so-called “assault weapons.”

“The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal,” Biden said. “Period.”

“Americans should be able to ask candidates seeking the highest office what’s going to happen to their rights as they vote them into office,” Wayne said in the video.

“Joe Biden can call me all the names he wants, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s on video promising to have Beto O’Rourke lead the effort on gun confiscation.”

“I am sick and tired of having to defend the fact that we need guns to defend our homes and hunt wildlife,” Wayne added.

“I don’t need an excuse to have 100 rounds. I’ve got the Constitution of the United States.”

The key question Wayne asked, however, might have been this: “Why is it that the people who want to take away our guns know absolutely nothing about them?”

Yes, why? Why is this always the same state of affairs? Not only was Joe Biden one digit short on the name of the rifle he wants to ban, he apparently thought it was already banned. Whatever the case, it was obvious Biden wasn’t on terra firma when it came to firearms.

And yet, he feels perfectly happy telling us what laws he’s going to pass regarding them.

Jerry Wayne’s confrontation with Biden may have gotten lost in more pressing things in the intervening week, but one hopes when COVID-19 is sorted out, we won’t have forgotten it.

Wayne certainly won’t — he’ll be able to look at the quote every time he goes to the range.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.