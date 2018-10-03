SECTIONS
Culture Politics
Print

Avenatti Brings Another Kavanaugh Accuser Forward, Journalist Starts Punching Holes in Story

By Jack Davis
at 12:18pm
Print

Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday claimed that he has yet another woman willing to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of improper sexual conduct from the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh’s already-contentious confirmation hearings were upended in late September after Christine Blasey Ford alleged he sexually assaulted her at a party back in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

Since then, Avenatti has claimed he has another woman who can link Kavanaugh to gang rapes of girls at high school parties. Julie Swetnick has claimed she herself was raped and that Kavanaugh may have been at parties where assaults took place, according to The New York Times.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, the attorney — who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — boasted that in addition to Swetnick he had another client ready to talk.

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

“These women deserve to be heard and interviewed by the FBI before any vote on the nomination,” Avenatti tweeted. The FBI has conducted a limited investigation into the allegations at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The woman claims to have attended parties in the Washington D.C. area between 1980 and 1982, and observed Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge at those parties.

Do you believe any of this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I have seen Brett Kavanaugh’s recent interview on Fox News regarding his alleged ‘choir boy’ existence during his high school years and lack of sexual activity,” the woman said in a statement Avenatti tweeted. “The claim is absolutely false and a lie based on what I observed firsthand. It is also laughable.”

The woman, who claims to be a friend of both Ford and Swetnick, said the parties were filled with improper actions.

“I know many instances during these house parties where Brett and Mark would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she said, offering no specifics. “This conduct included inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature.”

She also claimed to have “witnessed firsthand” Kavanaugh spiking punch at parties with Quaaludes and grain alcohol.

“I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No,'” the woman said in the statement provided by Avenatti. “I am aware of other inappropriate conduct by Brett Kavanaugh but do not feel comfortable stating it at this time in this declaration.”

RELATED: Fox News Host: ‘Trump Chose To Blow It’ with Blasey Ford Comments

Emily Zanotti of The Daily Wire immediately began pointing out problems with this new claim.

Swetnick, who according to various published reports has not been interviewed during the FBI’s limited probe of Kavanaugh, appeared on NBC Tuesday night to discuss her claim of being raped at parties in the 1980s. As part of its coverage, NBC noted that most of those who could confirm Swetnick’s story are either dead or did not respond to requests for comment.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Jack Davis

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Comes Forward as a Sexual Assault Victim with Incredible Message for Kavanaugh

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured at the table during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Top House Judiciary Dem Warns of Another Kavanaugh Investigation if Dems Take Over

Steven Beyer

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Jack Davis

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, left, and Hillary Clinton at the 2013 confirmation hearing for John Kerry as secretary of state.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.