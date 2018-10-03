Avenatti Brings Another Kavanaugh Accuser Forward, Journalist Starts Punching Holes in Story

Attorney Michael Avenatti on Wednesday claimed that he has yet another woman willing to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of improper sexual conduct from the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh’s already-contentious confirmation hearings were upended in late September after Christine Blasey Ford alleged he sexually assaulted her at a party back in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

Since then, Avenatti has claimed he has another woman who can link Kavanaugh to gang rapes of girls at high school parties. Julie Swetnick has claimed she herself was raped and that Kavanaugh may have been at parties where assaults took place, according to The New York Times.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, the attorney — who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump — boasted that in addition to Swetnick he had another client ready to talk.

Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses. pic.twitter.com/eNsCAau6no — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 3, 2018

“These women deserve to be heard and interviewed by the FBI before any vote on the nomination,” Avenatti tweeted. The FBI has conducted a limited investigation into the allegations at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The woman claims to have attended parties in the Washington D.C. area between 1980 and 1982, and observed Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge at those parties.

“I have seen Brett Kavanaugh’s recent interview on Fox News regarding his alleged ‘choir boy’ existence during his high school years and lack of sexual activity,” the woman said in a statement Avenatti tweeted. “The claim is absolutely false and a lie based on what I observed firsthand. It is also laughable.”

The woman, who claims to be a friend of both Ford and Swetnick, said the parties were filled with improper actions.

“I know many instances during these house parties where Brett and Mark would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she said, offering no specifics. “This conduct included inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature.”

She also claimed to have “witnessed firsthand” Kavanaugh spiking punch at parties with Quaaludes and grain alcohol.

“I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No,'” the woman said in the statement provided by Avenatti. “I am aware of other inappropriate conduct by Brett Kavanaugh but do not feel comfortable stating it at this time in this declaration.”

Emily Zanotti of The Daily Wire immediately began pointing out problems with this new claim.

You can't spike punch with Quaaludes. They'd just float around. And as a connoisseur of cheap alcohol, why resort to grain? You can taste Everclear in fruit juice. Well vodka would work much better. Whoever wrote this fantasized it. https://t.co/Cr0Ueh6Ttr — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2018

How would a witness see pills then? And one or two 'Ludes, which were, by this time, off the market, would do nothing. More than that, and you'd have women passed out everywhere (and boys who drank it). It's like no one thinks this sh*t through. https://t.co/AsvLTm41p8 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2018

If you called people who voted for Donald Trump idiots and now scarf down everything Michael Avenatti hands you as if its Gospel truth, you need to take a good, hard look at your life. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2018

Swetnick, who according to various published reports has not been interviewed during the FBI’s limited probe of Kavanaugh, appeared on NBC Tuesday night to discuss her claim of being raped at parties in the 1980s. As part of its coverage, NBC noted that most of those who could confirm Swetnick’s story are either dead or did not respond to requests for comment.

