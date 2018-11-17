Avenatti’s Law Firm Evicted from California Offices

Attorney Michael Avenatti remained defiant Friday after his law firm was evicted from its offices in Newport Beach, California.

Earlier Friday, Orange County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Moss ordered that Avenatti get out by Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Moss had ruled in October that Avenatti’s law firm, Eagan Avenatti, owed $213,254 in rent and gave Avenatti until Nov. 1 to leave the offices.

Avenatti then won a delay until Friday. He claimed that Avenatti & Associates, another firm he owns, had an “oral rental agreement with the landlord.” The landlord denied that claim.

Avenatti called the hearing “nonsense.”

“More nonsense, this time relating to an ‘eviction.’ First, it’s not even my current firm. Second, they were already in the process of moving so they didn’t need to be ‘evicted,'” he tweeted. “The right is so intent on eliminating me as a threat, they will do and say anything.#Garbage.”

More nonsense, this time relating to an “eviction.” First, it’s not even my current firm. Second, they were already in the process of moving so they didn’t need to be “evicted.” The right is so intent on eliminating me as a threat, they will do and say anything.#Garbage — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 17, 2018

During the hearing, Moss asked Mark Kompa, the landlord’s attorney, if he had heard from Avenatti. Kompa said he had not heard from him since Tuesday.

Avenatti did not attend the hearing, but responded to media inquiries in an email. “It does not matter as Eagan Avenatti, my former firm, was already in the process of moving. A non-event,” he wrote.

Avenatti rocketed to national prominence by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Avenatti was arrested for felony domestic violence.

He has since been released on bail and has denied the charge.

I want to be clear: I DID NOT commit domestic violence nor have I ever committed domestic violence. I did not strike any woman nor have I ever. I did not strike my ex-wife in the face nor did I hit anyone else in the face. I am a decent man & I look forward to being exonerated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 15, 2018

Daniels stuck up for him while on a speaking tour in England, according to The Washington Post.

“Right now, they are just allegations, and I’m going to reserve judgment,” she said. “And I hope everyone does — I know what it feels like to be on the other end of that — until all of the details are discovered.”

In October, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley called for investigations against Avenatti for his role in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The Iowa Republican accused Avenatti of providing false statements to Congress by advancing the claims of women who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Avenatti was also recently ordered to pay $5 million to an attorney at a firm he formerly owned.

