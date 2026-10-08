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A view of the death chamber from the witness room at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility shows an electric chair and gurney on Aug. 29, 2001, in Lucasville, Ohio.
A view of the death chamber from the witness room at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility shows an electric chair and gurney on Aug. 29, 2001, in Lucasville, Ohio. (Mike Simons / Getty Images)

'She Is Very Aware': Christa Pike's Attorney Reveals Her First Words After Waking Up in Hospital

 By Jack Davis  October 8, 2026 at 6:28am
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Days after doctors said convicted murderer Christa Pike was brain dead, she is walking and talking.

Pike was supposed to be executed on Sept. 30 for a grisly 1995 murder, but a botched execution left her alive despite two doses of pentobarbital that were supposed to kill her.

On Wednesday, one of her lawyers said Pike’s team was informed Monday that Pike appeared brain dead and would be taken off life support Tuesday.

“But on Tuesday, to the shock of everyone, including me, including her team, and including the medical team, Christa woke up and began talking,” attorney Randy Spivey said, according to the Independent.

“Our understanding was the first thing she said was, ‘Where am I and who are you?’” he said.

“There is still a lot of cognitive confusion… She is very aware that the state tried to execute… She is very aware up to a point,” the attorney said, according to WSMV-TV.

He said she is “angry and confused,” according to the Independent.

Pike “was at peace” before the execution “and then she woke up in a hospital, surrounded by people she didn’t know with a tube down her throat.”

Pike has “a long road to recovery.”

“She has a blood clot in one of her arms. She has pneumonia. She is not able to swallow yet, so she is not eaten. She cannot move either of her arms. Both of her arms and hands are tremendously swollen, and we do not know what, if any, function she will regain in her arms,” he said.

Lawyer Stephen Ferrell said that although Pike was “foggy,” he was told she was able to walk, according to the BBC.

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“What’s been described to me is that physically there’s quite a bit going on, that her arms are very injured and she’s not able to use them very much,” he said.

What should happen to Christa Pike after surviving a botched execution?

“She is up and walking for the first time today, but just around the room, not very far,” he said.

He described her mental state as “kind of good and bad.”

“Good that she is fairly with it, but she’s also somewhat foggy. She can lose her train of thought really easily and forgets where she’s going.”

Ferrell said it was uncertain how far Pike’s recovery would progress.

Carrie Ross, a sister of Pike’s late mother, Carissa, said doctors contacted the family Monday night.

“They were taking her off the ventilator,” Ross said, according to the Daily Mail. “They were going to let her go — let her die — at 1 o’clock.”

Ross invoked God to explain why Pike is alive.

“When God puts his hand on someone, God is in control. Not the Department of Correction, not us, but God,” she said.

Ross said Pike should be allowed to live out her days in prison.

Executing her “would be horrible.”

“Torture. Don’t do that to a human. She has completed her execution. She went willingly,” she said.

“None of us excuse what she did. We know she committed a horrible, heinous crime, and she has to pay the price for that,” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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