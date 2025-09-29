AWFL Karen Screams at ICE but Forgets to Put Car in Park, Then Watches in Daze as It Sinks to Bottom of Lake: Report

An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts made herself the punchline of a viral video when her vehicle rolled into a lake during a demonstration.

The woman forgot to put her car in park while yelling at agents who were making an arrest.

Her partially submerged car floated off as she screamed at officers.

The New Bedford Guide reported that the protester was challenging ICE agents in Upton, a small Worcester County town about 40 miles west of Boston.

She had left her car unattended and still in gear.

A voice in the clip summed it up.

“Well, that sucks… Her car got lost,” one man said.

An ICE officer walked past the camera, leading a handcuffed detainee.

Fox News reported the town has seen weeks of protests against ICE operations.

Did the Karen deserve to lose her car after mindlessly attacking ICE? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (210 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

But none had ended quite like this.

Bill Melugin of Fox News shared a video on X showing the woman dazed as her car began to go underwater.

NEW: An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts forgot to put her car in park while yelling at agents making an arrest of an illegal alien in Upton, MA, and her vehicle went into a lake and sunk, an ICE source tells me. pic.twitter.com/W5GI3h0bBy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 28, 2025

No recent viral clip better highlights the lack of seriousness among activists who routinely harass federal officers.

This is the example of the competency, or lack thereof, of the people who took control of our universities and other institutions.

They shout about oppression, then sink their own property because they can’t handle the basics of civility, and apparently, simple tasks such as driving.

Imagine if the car had rolled into a playground instead of a lake.

Far-left activists are not only becoming increasingly reckless, but also dangerous.

The EPA fines businesses for spills and accidents. Wouldn’t poetic justice be seeing this leftist cited for polluting the water through her own negligence?

Ironically, the left constantly accuses conservatives of being in a “cult.”

But watching one of their own submerge her car out of pure rage is about as cult-like as it gets.

The “woke mind virus” can take an otherwise ordinary and unremarkable woman and turn her into a screaming AWFL (affluent, white, female liberal) — channeling her fury into stunts that put people and property in peril.

Thankfully, this time only the protester’s car was destroyed.

Hopefully, the ICE agents risking their lives daily at least got a laugh out of the spectacle.

With their jobs becoming increasingly dangerous, they deserve a few moments of levity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.