Share
News

'Awful': Joe Rogan, Charlie Sheen React to Charlie Kirk's Senseless Murder in Real Time

 By Jason Cohen  September 12, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan and actor Charlie Sheen reacted in real time on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” posted on Thursday to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was assassinated by a gunman at Utah Valley University on Wednesday while speaking at an event.

Rogan expressed shock on his podcast, while Sheen speculated on the reason for the assassination and called it unfair.

“Should we bring this up? I guess we have to. So, this just happened. We just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot,” Rogan said.

“It’s f***ing awful,” Sheen said after a brief pause.

Rogan asked his producer whether Kirk had died and said someone at his studio said he did. His producer said he was not sure yet.

Both Rogan and Sheen appeared to take deep breaths. “Whoa!” the host exclaimed.

“Murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else,” Sheen said. “Different ideology from somebody else… beliefs that didn’t align.”

Rogan’s producer confirmed Kirk had passed.

“Rest in peace,” Sheen said. “F**k!”

“F**k… He doesn’t deserve that,” Sheen added. “Nobody deserves that.”

As of Thursday night, authorities are still looking for the perpetrator after two subjects were arrested and released. The FBI’s Salt Lake City field office published surveillance photos Thursday of an individual of interest in the assassination.

Related:
Trump Tariffs Bring In New Record Amount of Revenue

Authorities found ammunition from a rifle in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University site with messaging described as pro-transgender and anti-fascist, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

A single gunshot rang out while Kirk was talking to a large crowd of students.

Videos posted online showed the TPUSA founder under a tent as he debated a student about mass shooters and transgender ideology prior to the gunshot.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jason Cohen
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Josh Hammer: The Martyrdom Of My Friend Charlie Kirk
Firefighters Defy Dem Governor to Honor Charlie Kirk with Flags at Half-Staff
CNN's Scott Jennings Lets Loose on Dems Over Charlie Kirk Killing: 'That View Is Killing People'
Erika Kirk Sends Powerful Message to 'Evildoers' Behind Assassination: 'You Have No Idea What You... Unleashed'
This Kind of Rhetoric Is the Problem: Crockett Compares ICE to 'Slave Patrols' as Violence Escalates
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation