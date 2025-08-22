AWFUL Woman Holds up Insanely Racist Sign Targeting Emerging GOP Hero Winsome Earle-Sears

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears might be the next governor of Virginia, a state the Democratic Party thought they’d locked up for the foreseeable future a few election cycles ago.

And, even if she doesn’t win, she’s a rising star in the party, considering she’s the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia and her stands against wokeness and for gun rights have attracted considerable positive attention within the party.

So naturally, the white progressive biddies in the D.C. Northern Virginia suburbs are telling her that if she won’t let transgender people use the bathroom they want, they won’t let her use the water fountain for Caucasians.

Sounds like a winning message to me.

This indicates panic, and panicked they should be. The latest poll from Roanoke College, released Tuesday, showed former Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s lead over Earle-Sears down to 7 points, 46 percent to 39 percent. In May, the race was 43 to 26 in Spanberger’s favor, according to The Hill.

The fact that Earle-Sears is this close should have Democrats worried, especially since Spanberger was supposed to be a safe pick in a seat where political trends favored her immensely.

Virginia holds an off-year gubernatorial election the year after the presidential election, and limits governors to one consecutive term. Furthermore, these elections tend to follow a pattern: Only one person since 1973 has been elected governor of Virginia in the year after their party won the White House. That was former Democratic National Committee chair and Clinton family bagman Terry McAuliffe, who won the 2013 race the year after Barack Obama got re-elected to the White House.

McAuliffe was the sacrificial lamb for this generally inexorable process in 2021, when it was thought he was a shoo-in against now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin, given his name recognition and what was thought to be the increasingly blue nature of the state. However, a series of controversies over wokeness in public schools — combined with McAuliffe’s gaffes on the matter — led to him losing.

Thus, even a close loss would be a huge win for the lieutenant governor’s future prospects. Moreover, Earle-Sears is campaigning hard on what won Glenn Youngkin the office in 2021: wokeness in the D.C. suburbs, especially Arlington County’s “insane” transgender locker room policy for its schools.

She made the remarks Thursday, WUSA-TV reported, at a school board meeting “where tensions flared over the district’s decision to maintain policies allowing students to use facilities aligning with their gender identity.”

“This is insane. This is nonsense,” Earle-Sears said. “Our children need to learn.”

“I’m gonna plant my flag right here,” she said before entering the meeting. She meant this literally, as she planted a Virginia flag outside the building.

Virginia Republican nominee for Governor @winwithwinsome just called out the Arlington County School Board to their faces for allowing boys to use the girl’s bathroom and allowing a male child sex offender into a high school girl’s locker room. All of the libs booed her. pic.twitter.com/uxGRKZpdM6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2025

“It’s dangerous. It’s insane, and it has to stop,” she said. “Here’s the truth: There are two sexes, boys and girls.”

So naturally, the Arlington County progressives seem to be taking this fantastically:

Let’s check in on white progressive women in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/P3zGFXXxU5 — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 21, 2025

“Hey Winsome, if Trans Can’t Share Your Bathroom Then Blacks Can’t Share My Water Fountain.” No subtext there, really just text.

According to a reporter with WTTG in Washington, the protester “didn’t want to be identified” (quelle surprise) but said the sign “was satire meant to provoke conversation around the absurdity of prejudice. If anyone thinks we are actually supporting separate drinking fountains based on race they are mistaken.”

The Arlington, VA woman holding THIS protest sign tonight didn’t want to be identified but says “It was satire meant to provoke conversation around the absurdity of prejudice. If anyone thinks we are actually supporting separate drinking fountains based on race they are mistaken” pic.twitter.com/LRHkWjw8oI — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) August 22, 2025

The sign literally told a black woman to use segregated water fountains because she wouldn’t let kids decide which gender they are then use the locker rooms and bathrooms of their choice — in the state where one such male student committed sexual assault in the girls’ bathroom. Nice work.

But can’t Earle-Sears just identify as white, then? Or is that not how it works?

And indeed, that’s not how it worked back during Jim Crow — the work of Democrats, who seem to have a rather preposterous recent history of racism in the state, too:

Really seeing a trend here. 👀 https://t.co/HZnk0DOtIv — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) August 22, 2025

Yes, they really believe we’ve forgotten about Ralph Northam and the blackface/Klan photo.

Scratch a Democrat, find a racist. They may be racist for different reasons these days, but the plantation never ceases to be a liberal-run institution — and hell hath no fury like that the left reserves for a black conservative who has escaped it.

This is what the modern Democratic Party looks like — on a good day. That’s why minority voters are voting conservative far more frequently than they did in the past. As that trend continues, watch even more hysterical displays than this “satirical” call to reinstate segregation.

