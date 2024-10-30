As we approach Thanksgiving, it’s time to put a fork in Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign — because this turkey is done.

On Monday, the vice president committed the latest cringeworthy gaffe spotlighting her stunning inability to connect to voters.

The bizarre incident unfolded after rally goers in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chanted, “K-a-m-a-l-a! K-a-m-a-l-a!”

Harris clumsily reacted by saying, “Now I want each of you to shout your own name. Do that.”

The crowd responded with deafening silence over the awkward command, causing Harris to explode into her characteristic cackling to cover the uncomfortable hush.

NEW: Kamala Harris’ rally crowd is completely stumped after she tells them to all start shouting their own names. The moment came after the crowd started a “Kamala” chant. Harris: “Now I want you to all shout your own names, do that!” Crowd: *silent* pic.twitter.com/p61FYhPQQP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

Harris was hilariously lampooned for her negative social IQ and utter lack of charisma.

“This has to be the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever seen at a political rally,” one X user wrote. “I feel bad for her campaign staff.

“This is not what you want happening 7 days before an election.”

This has to be the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever seen at a political rally. I feel bad for her campaign staff. This is not what you want happening 7 days before an election. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 29, 2024

Everything about Kamala is so awkward. How can one person be so cringe and be a presidential candidate? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) October 29, 2024

Other commenters compared Harris’ nonexistent charm to the effortless charisma of former President Donald Trump, who can skillfully command an audience.

Even if you dislike Trump, it’s undeniable that he possesses an uncanny ability to connect to people from all walks of life.

In stark contrast, the robotic Harris exhibits a negative rapport with just about everybody she encounters.

Kamala is an audience “buzz kill”. Trump did his speech last night at MSG with no teleprompter…it was a master speech. Leaders have that ability….Kamala does not. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 29, 2024

She doesn’t know how to work a crowd because she’s never really had to campaign before in her life. Have we considered the crowd was silent because they didn’t want their names on the video? 😉 — Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) October 29, 2024

Harris’ tanking poll numbers as we enter the final stretch of this election cycle underscores that a presidential candidate isn’t like an instant pancake mix.

You can’t just add water and sprout a functional contestant, even with major assists from the legacy media, Hollywood and Big Tech.

This is a tough learning experience for Democrats, who now realize that you cannot run a candidate who not only lacks substance, but can’t even carry out the basic performative functions by pretending to be competent.

Between that and her atrocious track record of non-achievement during the past three-and-a-half years, Harris is essentially handing Trump a second term.

#NEW FINAL electoral map based on AtlasIntel polls – most accurate pollster of the 2020 election 🔴 Trump: 296 🏆

🔵 Harris: 242 pic.twitter.com/PN5q5rHzlO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2024

So unless there’s some egregious voter fraud or other outrageous election interference, Trump appears poised to make history again by heading back to the Oval Office.

