Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday.
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday. (Dominic Gwinn - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Awkward: Kamala Kills Rally Excitement After Asking Audience for One Simple Request

 By Samantha Chang  October 30, 2024 at 7:50am
As we approach Thanksgiving, it’s time to put a fork in Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign — because this turkey is done.

On Monday, the vice president committed the latest cringeworthy gaffe spotlighting her stunning inability to connect to voters.

The bizarre incident unfolded after rally goers in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chanted, “K-a-m-a-l-a! K-a-m-a-l-a!”

Harris clumsily reacted by saying, “Now I want each of you to shout your own name. Do that.”

The crowd responded with deafening silence over the awkward command, causing Harris to explode into her characteristic cackling to cover the uncomfortable hush.

Harris was hilariously lampooned for her negative social IQ and utter lack of charisma.

Do you believe that Kamala Harris is a bad leader?

“This has to be the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever seen at a political rally,” one X user wrote. “I feel bad for her campaign staff.

“This is not what you want happening 7 days before an election.”

Brett Favre Speaks at Trump Rally, Humbles Democrats with Response to Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

Other commenters compared Harris’ nonexistent charm to the effortless charisma of former President Donald Trump, who can skillfully command an audience.

Even if you dislike Trump, it’s undeniable that he possesses an uncanny ability to connect to people from all walks of life.

In stark contrast, the robotic Harris exhibits a negative rapport with just about everybody she encounters.

Harris’ tanking poll numbers as we enter the final stretch of this election cycle underscores that a presidential candidate isn’t like an instant pancake mix.

You can’t just add water and sprout a functional contestant, even with major assists from the legacy media, Hollywood and Big Tech.

This is a tough learning experience for Democrats, who now realize that you cannot run a candidate who not only lacks substance, but can’t even carry out the basic performative functions by pretending to be competent.

Between that and her atrocious track record of non-achievement during the past three-and-a-half years, Harris is essentially handing Trump a second term.

So unless there’s some egregious voter fraud or other outrageous election interference, Trump appears poised to make history again by heading back to the Oval Office.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




