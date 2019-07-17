SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ayanna Pressley Refuses To Call Trump ‘President,’ Claims She’s Not Being Disrespectful

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 17, 2019 at 7:51am
Print

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley suggested this week that she won’t refer to Donald Trump as “president,” but will instead call him the “occupant of this White House.”

Amazingly, the progressive freshman lawmaker claims she’s not being disrespectful to the Oval Office.

Trump has been widely criticized by Democrats and the establishment media for a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at Pressley and three of her fellow progressive congresswomen: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted Sunday.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

TRENDING: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

Trump has since doubled down on those comments, while the four congresswomen have relentlessly attacked him and referred to his remarks as “racist.”

In an interview with “CBS This Morning” set to air Wednesday, Pressley accused Trump of using “hateful words.”

“We can talk about and spin out on hate, about hateful words which are a predictable prompt by the occupant of this White House,” she said.

“And I call him that not because I don’t have respect for the Oval Office,” Pressley added.

Is Pressley being disrespectful by refusing to call Trump "president?"

That prompted an interjection from anchor Gayle King, who noted, “It sounds like you don’t have respect for the Oval Office when you call the president of the United States the occupant.”

Pressley wouldn’t back down. Since Trump does not “embody” the ideals of what she thinks the president should be, she won’t refer to him by his legitimate title.

“No, because he is only occupying the space,” Pressley said. “He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity of a true president.”

RELATED: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

“I’m not dishonoring the office. He does every day,” she added.

Pressley’s remarks echoed her comments during a news conference on Monday, when she also referred to Trump as the “occupant” of the White House.

“I will always refer to him as ‘the occupant’ as he is only occupying space,” she said. “He does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control
Notorious Anti-Israel Propagandist Ilhan Omar Just Compared BDS Movement to the Boston Tea Party
Trump Rises Above Fray, Honors Recently Deceased Liberal Justice Who Insulted Him
Trump Just Stole ‘the Squad’ Nickname from AOC & Omar, and Now He’s Using It To Promote the America They Hate
Ben Carson Just Translated Trump’s ‘Racist’ Tweets for ‘the Squad,’ and Conservatives Will Love It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×