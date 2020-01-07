SECTIONS
Ayatollah Mocks Trump, Days Later POTUS Has Him Crying at Terrorist's Funeral

By Jared Harris
Published January 7, 2020 at 1:43pm
Less than a week after Iranian Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei mocked President Donald Trump as powerless, the supreme leader was in tears after getting a painful reality check.

Trump seems to have sparked Khamenei’s scorn when he took to Twitter on Dec. 31, vowing that Iran would be held accountable for the earlier attack on the American embassy in Baghdad.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities,” Trump then wrote. “They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Iran’s supreme leader did not appear to be convinced that Trump had the power to do anything, however.

Just one day later, he responded to Trump’s threat with mockery.

“That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran,” Khamenei wrote. “1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical –which you’re not — you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

Of course, we all know that Trump is absolutely able to follow through on his threats — as evidenced by the explosively violent death of Iranian terror exporter Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

While those who once lived in fear of Soleimani baked cakes to celebrate his demise, Khamenei was reeling.

Days after mocking Trump as a powerless leader, Khameni was caught on camera sobbing over the dead terrorist.

Video taken during Soleimani’s funeral of the supreme leader weeping over the coffin can be seen below:

RELATED: Iranian Journalist Blasts Media's Coverage of Soleimani, Says Don't Believe It

While some Americans were busy apologizing to Iran, Khamenei was faced with a very frank reality check: His country is no longer dealing with former President Barack Obama, but rather his no-nonsense successor.

In other words, Iran’s days of receiving pallets piled high with cash are at an end.

Iranian officials have promised retaliation and even hinted they already have their targets picked out, but the Islamic Republic has yet to follow through on any threats.

For the once-proud supreme leader, the lesson here is clear.

President Trump’s America is not a power to be tested.

