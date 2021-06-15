News
News

AZ AG Tells Garland: We Will Not Tolerate DOJ Trying to Interfere with Arizona Audit

Randy DeSoto June 15, 2021 at 4:20pm

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warned U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a Tuesday letter that his state will not tolerate the federal government interfering in the election audit of Maricopa County.

The audit was commissioned by the Arizona state Senate and began in late April.

In a Friday speech, Garland announced that the Department of Justice will be taking closer look at the “abnormal” methods being used to conduct audits of November’s election, which Brnovich’s letter countered.

“Late last week, you made troubling comments about the ongoing efforts in states to ensure election integrity,” he wrote Garland.

“Your statements displayed an alarming disdain for state sovereignty as defined under the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution and the election provisions in Articles I and II.”

Trending:
Watch: Biden Gets Confused, Struggles to Speak for 28 Seconds Straight

“My office is not amused by the DOJ’s posturing and will not tolerate any effort to undermine or interfere with our States Senate’s audit to reassure Arizonans of the accuracy of our elections.” Brnovich added.

“We stand ready to defend federalism and state sovereignty against any partisan attacks or federal overreach.”

Brnovich further contended that there were no more important issues for states to “prioritize than the integrity of our elections.”

Closing his letter, the attorney general promised: “Arizona will not sit back and let the Biden administration abuse its authority, refuse to uphold laws, or attempt to commandeer our state’s sovereignty.”

In other words, Brnovich appeared to be promising legal action if the federal government overstepped its authority.

In his Friday speech, Garland stated, “Some jurisdictions, based on disinformation, have utilized abnormal post-election audit methodologies that may put the integrity of the voting process at risk and undermine public confidence in our democracy.”

“The Civil Rights Division has already sent a letter expressing its concern that one of those audits may violate provisions of the Civil Rights Act that require election officials to safeguard federal election records,” he added, referring to a letter the DOJ sent to the Arizona Senate.

“The division also expressed concern that the audit may violate a provision of the Voting Rights Act that bars intimidation of voters.”

Related:
New Poll Reveals Many Likely General Election Voters Blame Biden for Rising Inflation

Garland further argued that claims of fraud have been refuted by “law enforcement and intelligence agencies of both this Administration and the previous one, as well as by every court — federal and state — that has considered them.”

The attorney general stated his office would be publishing guidance “explaining the civil and criminal statutes that apply to post-election audits.”



According to the Arizona audit’s official Twitter account, as of last week, 80 percent of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots had been hand counted.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by 0.3 percent, approximately 10,500 votes, over former President Donald Trump.

Do you support the Arizona audit?

Maricopa County (which encompasses the Phoenix metropolitan area) was the only county in the state to flip from red to blue from 2016 to 2020.

Despite Biden’s victory, Republicans carried every countywide office in Maricopa, save for sheriff (which an incumbent Democrat held), including flipping the county recorder and winning the open treasurer seat.

Additionally, Trump-supporting members of Congress, like GOP Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, won their re-election contests in Maricopa County districts by sizable, double-digit margins.

Lawmakers from multiple states have come to tour the Arizona audit site including from Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
AZ AG Tells Garland: We Will Not Tolerate DOJ Trying to Interfere with Arizona Audit
Watch: GOP Sen Presses Becerra Why 'Mother' Replaced with Term 'Birthing Person' in Biden Budget
Watching Biden at G7 vs Trump at NATO Shows How Weak America Looks to the World Right Now
Abbott Says Texas Will Immediately Begin Building Its Own Border Barriers
Americans' Jobs Dead: Company Officially Nixes Keystone Pipeline After Biden Canceled Permit
See more...

Conversation