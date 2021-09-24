AZ Audit Says 9,041 Mail-In Voters Returned More Ballots Than They Were Sent

On Friday, Arizona Senate Republicans held a hearing to reveal the findings of the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election results.

During the hearing, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan revealed that 9,041 mail-in voters returned more ballots than they were sent.

In total, the official canvass “has 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote,” according to Logan’s findings.

255,326 early votes show without having been returned. Magic!!! 9,041 more ballots returned than sent 3,432 more cast votes than voters on VM55 list 397 mail-in ballots returned that showed as never sent pic.twitter.com/7BLze7p7aI — Silent Majority (@PatrioticCougar) September 24, 2021

The above graphic was shared by Logan during the hearing.

