Share
News

AZ Audit Says 9,041 Mail-In Voters Returned More Ballots Than They Were Sent

 By Michael Austin  September 24, 2021 at 3:23pm
Share

On Friday, Arizona Senate Republicans held a hearing to reveal the findings of the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election results.

During the hearing, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan revealed that 9,041 mail-in voters returned more ballots than they were sent.

In total, the official canvass “has 3,432 more ballots cast than the list of people who show as having cast a vote,” according to Logan’s findings.

Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

The above graphic was shared by Logan during the hearing.

Throughout the entire audit, The Western Journal has provided extensive, sometimes exclusive, coverage of the Maricopa County election audit.

In July, The Western Journal conducted an exclusive interview with Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, which included a number of exclusive revelations.

Was the Maricopa County 2020 presidential election conducted properly?

That interview can be viewed here.

If you wish to stay informed on more of Friday’s findings as they come out, be sure to follow The Western Journal’s coverage.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Biden National Security Advisor May Be Guilty of Perjury Related to Clinton Campaign's 'Collusion' Claims Against Trump: Report
AZ Audit Says 9,041 Mail-In Voters Returned More Ballots Than They Were Sent
Photoshopped Ballots? AZ Auditors Say 'Verified and Approved' Stamp Mysteriously Present Behind Signature Blocks
AZ Auditors Say Over 17,000 Duplicate Ballots Found in Maricopa County, 1.5 Times What Biden Won By
Graphic Warning: Horrified Crowd Shouts as Parent Shows School's Pedophilia Comics at Board Meeting
See more...

Conversation