Share
News

AZ Audit Stunner: Auditors Say Thousands of Duplicate Ballots Appeared Out of Nowhere

 By Tarra Snyder  September 24, 2021 at 3:14pm
Share

In the months following the tense 2020 presidential election, Americans have been keeping an eye on the Arizona state Senate-conducted election audit.

On Friday afternoon, the findings presented by auditors during a Livestream event showed just how messy the election reportedly got in Maricopa County.

According to the audit team, the county initially sent 26,965 ballots to duplication. Cyber Ninjas, the digital security company which took part in conducting the audit, found that ballots seemingly appeared out of thin air.



The forensic audit counted 29,557 duplicate ballots, according to a presentation submitted by auditors. However, the county’s self-reported numbers were a few thousand below that number.

Trending:
Video Shows Al Sharpton Forced to Shut Down Border Press Conference When Protesters Descend: 'Get Out of Texas'

Maricopa County only reported 27,896 of these duplicate ballots.

How were there reportedly thousands of ballots worth of discrepancies?

Maricopa County, and the rest of the nation, are waiting anxiously to see what these alleged discrepancies mean for voter integrity across the country.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Tarra Snyder
Tarra Snyder is an assignment editor at The Western Journal. Previously, she wrote freelance for WCCO-AM in Minnesota and worked for the Republican Party of Minnesota as a media communications intern.
Tarra Snyder is an assignment editor at The Western Journal. Previously, she wrote freelance for WCCO-AM in Minnesota and worked for the Republican Party of Minnesota as a media communications intern.




loading
AZ Auditors Say Hundreds of Potential Dead Voters, Thousands Potentially Voted in More Than 1 County
AZ Audit Stunner: Auditors Say Thousands of Duplicate Ballots Appeared Out of Nowhere
AZ Auditors Say 335% More 'Bad Signatures' Found Than Maricopa County Initially Reported
'WJ Live': Police Become Tyrannical - Start Demanding Papers at Restaurants
Ashli Babbitt's Mom: Nancy Pelosi Orchestrated the Killing of My Daughter
See more...

Conversation