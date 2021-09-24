AZ Audit Stunner: Auditors Say Thousands of Duplicate Ballots Appeared Out of Nowhere

In the months following the tense 2020 presidential election, Americans have been keeping an eye on the Arizona state Senate-conducted election audit.

On Friday afternoon, the findings presented by auditors during a Livestream event showed just how messy the election reportedly got in Maricopa County.

According to the audit team, the county initially sent 26,965 ballots to duplication. Cyber Ninjas, the digital security company which took part in conducting the audit, found that ballots seemingly appeared out of thin air.







The forensic audit counted 29,557 duplicate ballots, according to a presentation submitted by auditors. However, the county’s self-reported numbers were a few thousand below that number.

Maricopa County only reported 27,896 of these duplicate ballots.

How were there reportedly thousands of ballots worth of discrepancies?

Maricopa County, and the rest of the nation, are waiting anxiously to see what these alleged discrepancies mean for voter integrity across the country.

