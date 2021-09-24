AZ Auditors Say Ballot Envelopes Without Signatures, Blank Duplicates Verified and Approved by Maricopa County

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an expert hired by the Arizona Senate to audit the mail-in ballot envelope images from November’s general election, told Senate leadership on Friday that his team’s review found thousands of duplicate ballots, as well as over 1,700 with no signatures.

Ayyadurai, who holds a Ph.D. in systems engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said that there were 34,448 duplicate ballot envelopes from 17,126 unique voters.

Additionally, Ayyadurai reported there were 1,771 envelopes with no signatures and 2,580 with scribbles for the signature.

By the official count, President Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State in November’s general election by 10,457 votes.

The only county he flipped from red to blue to do so was Maricopa, the state’s most populous, encompassing the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Former President Donald Trump carried the county by approximately 44,500 votes in 2016 and Biden won it by 45,100 in 2020.

