Share
News

AZ Auditors Say Ballot Envelopes Without Signatures, Blank Duplicates Verified and Approved by Maricopa County

 By Randy DeSoto  September 24, 2021 at 3:27pm
Share

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an expert hired by the Arizona Senate to audit the mail-in ballot envelope images from November’s general election, told Senate leadership on Friday that his team’s review found thousands of duplicate ballots, as well as over 1,700 with no signatures.

Ayyadurai, who holds a Ph.D. in systems engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said that there were 34,448 duplicate ballot envelopes from 17,126 unique voters.

Additionally, Ayyadurai reported there were 1,771 envelopes with no signatures and 2,580 with scribbles for the signature.

Trending:
Video Shows Al Sharpton Forced to Shut Down Border Press Conference When Protesters Descend: 'Get Out of Texas'

By the official count, President Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State in November’s general election by 10,457 votes.

The only county he flipped from red to blue to do so was Maricopa, the state’s most populous, encompassing the Phoenix metropolitan area.



Former President Donald Trump carried the county by approximately 44,500 votes in 2016 and Biden won it by 45,100 in 2020.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
AZ Auditors Say Ballot Envelopes Without Signatures, Blank Duplicates Verified and Approved by Maricopa County
Watch: Airline Pilot Shares Powerful Story of How God Spared Him on 9/11
Conway Refuses Biden's Demand to Resign from Military Academy Board: 'I'm Not Resigning, But You Should'
The Special Plan the Taliban Has for September 11th
Poll Finds Viewers of Conservative Media More Accurately Estimate COVID-19 Death Rate
See more...

Conversation