AZ Auditors Say Hundreds of Potential Dead Voters, Thousands Potentially Voted in More Than 1 County

Many Americans across the country have had their suspicions regarding the level of election integrity present during last November’s election. Some think there were vast issues with the way voting was handled, while others say the problems were minuscule.

However, when it comes to Maricopa County, auditors of the 2020 election in the state of Arizona presented an eye-opening finding during a Friday Livestream: There were hundreds of potential dead voters.

Doug Logan, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas, a group commissioned by the Arizona state Senate, reported that 282 “potentially deceased people” were discovered as having voted in the November election.







But according to the auditors, that’s not all.

The Cyber Ninjas team also reportedly found that up to 5,047 people voted in more than one county in Arizona, with approximately 5,295 compromised or doubled instances of voting.

The auditors noted 198 individuals registered to vote after the Oct. 15 registration deadline and went on to vote in the election.

Even when voter ID was used for protection, Logan noted, mistakes were made — 186 people who potentially had duplicate voter IDs submitted a vote in the election.

Maricopa County is one of the largest voting districts in Arizona. Millions of people cast their ballots.

While these reported mistakes may be in the hundreds, or even the thousands, all of the errors presented are inexcusable.

If these audit findings are indeed accurate, someone needs to answer for the discrepancies — America deserves election integrity.

