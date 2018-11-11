SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

AZ Election Official at Center of Ballot Controversy Repped Ringleader of Arms Scandal

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian FontesArizona PBS screen shotMaricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has come under scrutiny in Arizona for how some ballots are being counted from last week's elections. (Arizona PBS screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 7:15am
Print

The Arizona official at the center of allegations of voting irregularities in Arizona’s U.S. Senate election once represented an accused ringleader of a group that was buying guns in a federal project aimed at Mexico’s drug cartels.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who was elected in 2016, was an attorney who defended clients accused of firearms crimes, Fox News reported.

In 2011, Fontes represented Manuel Celis-Acosta, who was accused of shipping 2,000 weapons to the Sinaloa Cartel. Among them were guns allegedly used to kill Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010.

Celis-Acosta was arrested as part of Operation Fast and Furious, a failed operation in which the U.S. government wanted to sell guns to the cartels so it could track the weapons.

Fontes also represented Emilia Palomina-Robles, who was among three people charged with trying to buy a Stinger missile and other weapons for a Mexican cartel.

TRENDING: Stacey Abrams Allegedly Attempts To Run Illegal Ads in Support of a Non-Existent Gubernatorial Run-Off

In his current role as recorder of Maricopa County, he oversees elections and came under scrutiny when, thanks to votes from Maricopa County, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema shot into a sizeable lead over Republican Martha McSally in the contest for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Jeff Flake.

President Donald Trump commented on the controversy.

Do you trust what's going on with the Arizona election?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The GOP was upset with the way that Fontes, a Democrat, allowed voters to confirm that they signed early ballots dropped off on Election Day. Republicans objected to the decision by Fontes to open emergency voting centers the weekend before the election, and also claim he mixed disputed ballots with valid ones.

As a result, an agreement was reached to give all counties until next Wednesday to address ballot problems. Prior to the agreement, there was no uniform statewide rule.

“This is a really great day for us,” said state GOP attorney Kory Langhofer, according to the Associated Press.

“The rural counties who were not going to be counting Republican votes on the same terms as the Democratic counties, they got caught with their pants down,” Langhofer added. “When they’ve got to show up in court and explain to the judge what they’re doing, they gave us everything we were asking for.”

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Lines said in a statement that Fontes “intentionally put himself above the law and the judicial process.”

RELATED: Trump Calls Out Embattled County Election Official in Florida Vote Count Mess

“Such a man cannot be trusted to administer elections in Arizona. We are reviewing all legal options at this time and will continue to protect the rights of every legal voter in Arizona,” Lines said.

As of Saturday, Sinema led McSally by 23,912 votes, the Arizona Republic reported. Sinema’s lead grew Saturday as votes from Pima County were tallied.

Earlier in the day, McSally had chipped into Sinema’s lead on the strength of votes from Arizona’s rural counties.

As of Saturday, Sinema led in Maricopa and Pima counties by a total of 89,490 votes. McSally was leading the other 13 counties of the state with a 65,578-vote margin.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Mosher

President Donald Trump

Trump Just Guaranteed Pelosi the Speakership – Here’s Why It’s a Brilliant Move

Chris Agee

The ViewThe View / Twitter screen shot

Watch: ‘The View’ Host Claims White House Intern Who Grabbed Mic from Acosta Guilty of a Crime

Chris Agee

Anchor Jackie Ibanez announced she's leaving Fox News.

Fox News Anchor Quits To Spend More Time with Family

Jack Davis

Senator Claire McCaskill concedes defeat in her bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat during an election-night rally.Scott Olson / Getty Images

Democratic Senator Who Suffered Midterm Upset Points Blame at Fox News

Randy DeSoto

Kyrsten Sinema, left, and Martha McSally, right.Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Arizona GOP Claims Democrat Election Official Destroyed Evidence of Ballot Counting ‘Irregularities’

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Chris Agee

Rep. Keith EllisonAlex Wong / Getty Images

Keith Ellison Resigns from DNC

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.