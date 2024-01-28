The Arizona Republican Party has a new leader after a scandal forced former chair Jeff DeWit to the sidelines.

Gina Swoboda was elected at a party meeting after she collected a massive level of support that included former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake.

“MASSIVE Victory for The Trump & Lake-Endorsed Election Integrity Warrior Gina Swoboda!,” Lake posted on X.

“Arizona Republicans voted overwhelmingly to make Gina Swoboda our new Chairwoman going into the most important election in Arizona history. Gina is a National Leader in election law. She is a grassroots hero, and is loved by Republicans of ALL stripes,” Lake wrote.

“Gina is battle tested and a woman of great integrity—she understands that the White House and Senate Majority— and frankly, the survival of our Republic —runs right through State 48. President Trump and I were VERY proud to endorse Gina. We look forward to restoring Arizona’s faith in elections and winning BIG in 2024,” Lake wrote.

MASSIVE Victory for The Trump & Lake-Endorsed Election Integrity Warrior Gina Swoboda! Arizona Republicans voted overwhelmingly to make Gina Swoboda our new Chairwoman going into the most important election in Arizona history. Gina is a National Leader in election law. She is… pic.twitter.com/8EgNwm6J6s — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 28, 2024

The Arizona Sun-Times noted that Republican Reps. Eli Crane and Andy Biggs of Arizona endorsed Swoboda, as did Charlie Kirk of Turning Point Action.

🚨 WOW!!! 🚨 I have NEVER seen so much UNITY within the Arizona Republican Party. GINA SWOBODA has UNITED our incredible Party! This is INCREDIBLE! I’ve never been more hopeful or excited for the future of Arizona! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GtUAj1mTpH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 27, 2024

Do you believe Arizona will go red in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (25 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

“Gina Swoboda is the stability that this party needs,” conservative activist Merissa Hamilton said, according to The Arizona Republic. “The fate of America runs through Arizona, and Gina has gone through decades of leadership experience. She’s the right person to lead the party.”

DeWit announced Wednesday that he is resigning, a day after the release of an audio recording made in March that revealed his efforts to encourage Kari Lake not to run for U.S. Senate.

In the audio clip, DeWit could be heard telling Lake, a leading contender for the Senate, that powerful people “back East” did not want her to run.

DeWit claimed he was “set up” and the recording was selectively edited.

FULL AUDIO: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/I2mSlBbgAr — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 24, 2024

“The tape speaks for itself: The Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit attempted to bribe Kari Lake,” Lake’s campaign advisers Caroline Wren and Garrett Ventry told Fox News in response to DeWit’s allegations.

“Thankfully Kari is an extremely ethical person who rejected DeWit’s multiple attempts to offer her money and corporate board seats in exchange for Kari not running for public office.”

Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma told The Arizona Republic that bouncing back from the recent turmoil is critical for the party.

“I hope we can find a way to get united as a party very soon, because I think that matters a lot. It’ll make a big difference by the time we get to the general election,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.