This governor is breathing fire.

In a somewhat rare display of bravado, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a brazen statement following Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s decision to not take custody of 17 illegal immigrants identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“The Biden/Harris administration needs to get its head out of the sand when it comes to the crisis at our border,” the governor said. “This lack of action defies all logic, and flies in the face of the law. This administration is asleep at the switch, and their total lack of action is having real consequences here in the state of Arizona.”

Ducey is absolutely spot-on. With over 172,000 illegal immigrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection in the month of March alone, it’s clear that not only is the Biden administration entirely unwilling to respond, but Americans nationwide are being negatively affected by its decisions.

Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels made the situation in his sector blatantly clear: even drug cartels south of the border are more organized than our federal government.

The Biden administration is all but letting illegal cartels use Border Patrol as a welcome mat, and Ducey has seemingly had enough.

The governor continued to hammer the administration, stating a lack of government support has left border officials unequipped for both the existing crisis and those still to come.

“I’ve met with our Border Patrol and they need help, and they need the support of the administration,” Ducey said.

Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order effectively revoked funding for the border wall that could have been utilized by law enforcement to combat the border crisis. In a proclamation, Biden said it was “a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

Put bluntly, that did not age well.

Unless Biden meant to completely neglect the general safety and well-being of American citizens, the widespread threats represented by the human smugglers and more who have illegally entered the country perfectly exemplify a “genuine threat to homeland security.”

“It’s time for the White House to act and do its job so the dedicated law enforcement officials on the ground have the resources, support and direction they desperately need,” Ducey continued.

“I’m hopeful that our United States Senators and Congressional delegation will join me in calling for the President to deploy the National Guard to our border.”

Ducey’s idea here, interestingly enough, has already been actualized in another border state in a small but hopefully impactful way. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star,” launched early last month, plans to deploy Texas National Guard and other state armed forces to the border to combat the crisis.

Ducey ended his confident statement with a bold remark: “If the federal government isn’t going to do its job, then Arizona will take matters into our own hands and provide support to sheriffs and local law enforcement. The policies of the Biden/Harris administration are inhumane to those seeking legitimate humanitarian relief, and do nothing but empower those that pose a serious threat to public safety, including drug cartels and human traffickers.”

Seeing politicians willing to take matters into their own hands is refreshing.

While governors nationwide like New York’s Andrew Cuomo and California’s Gavin Newsom only discredit themselves with scandal after scandal, it’s reassuring to see governors like Ducey ready and willing to take a stand against the inhumane policies the Biden administration is actively pushing for.

Now, all that remains is to see whether the governor will be true to his word.

