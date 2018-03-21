The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

AZ Lawmaker: We May Soon Need Border Wall With CA

By Randy DeSoto
March 21, 2018 at 3:35pm

Print

Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., suggested her state may need a border wall with California if its government continues to encourage sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants.

McSally, who is a candidate for U.S. Senate, made her remark during a meeting concerning the public safety issues created by sanctuary cities.

The representative noted Arizona, unlike California, does not have sanctuary cities.

“It’s the policies of other states and other cities that are letting these criminals go and impact the rest of us,” McSally said, adding that the federal government clearly has the authority to enforce the nation’s immigration policies.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“As we look in Arizona, we often look into the dangers of the southern border,” the congresswoman stated, according to The Hill. “But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well.”

Her remark was intended with tongue-in-cheek, but obviously designed to highlight the problem California is creating for other states.

“They cannot provide sanctuary for these criminals and think it’s only impacting California dangerously,” McSally contended. “It impacts the rest of us, because these criminals will move quickly to other jurisdictions. We have often MS-13 (gang) members who were arrested in Arizona, who came from California with previous criminal records…”

Do you think building a wall will significantly lower illegal entries into the country?

Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The lawmaker offered the example of Mesa police officer Brandon Mendoza, who was killed in 2014 at the age of 32 by an illegal immigrant driving the wrong way on a Phoenix highway.

Raul Silva-Corona had a blood alcohol content three times the legal level when he struck Mendoza. The officer’s mother, Mary Ann Mendoza, wrote an angry letter to then-President Barack Obama questioning why the federal government had allowed Silva-Corona to stay in the country, given his previous criminal convictions in Colorado in the 1990s.

“I am furious that the Federal Government allowed this criminal to stay in this country and KILL my son!” she wrote.

In an interview with Fox News last week, McSally also took California to task for its dangerous sanctuary policies, offering the example of Kate Steinle, who was killed at age 32 by a criminal illegal alien in San Francisco in 2015.

RELATED: Shock: Group Calling for Dead Cops Will Help Craft Chicago Police Policy

“States like California have very dangerous policies right now,” McSally said. “They should be receiving federal assets if that’s the direction they want to take.”

The Arizonan has previously expressed her support for Trump’s proposed border wall, arguing “walls work.”

McSally pointed out in the western part of her state bordering California, “There were 138,438 illegal alien apprehensions in the Yuma Sector in 2005. After building a 23-mile wall, plus manpower & tech, Yuma saw an 82% decrease in illegal entries & 8,000% increase in drug seizures.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Arizona, California, Immigration, police, safety, Sanctuary Cities

By: Randy DeSoto on March 21, 2018 at 3:35pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted