Share
Commentary
Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.
Commentary
Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

AZ Legislature Passes 'Charlie Kirk' Highway Bill, But Will Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs Do the Right Thing and Sign It?

 By Randy DeSoto  March 19, 2026 at 2:11pm
Share

A bill to rename a highway in the Phoenix area after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk passed the Arizona House on Wednesday, meaning it is off to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk for a signature, and if she’s smart politically, she’ll sign it.

The Arizona Senate already passed the legislation that would name the Loop 202 freeway, which runs on the southeast side of the Phoenix Metro area, near Turning Point USA’s headquarters, “Charlie Kirk Loop 202.”

Both the state Senate and House have a Republican majority.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen posted Wednesday on social media, “We’ve named sections of freeways after Democrats before — that’s nothing new. Surely we can show the same bipartisan spirit by honoring a courageous Republican who was assassinated for boldly exercising his First Amendment rights and defending freedom of speech.”

He continued, “Charlie Kirk devoted his life to empowering young Americans to think critically, reject indoctrination, and stand unapologetically for liberty. His voice was silenced by violence, but his legacy of fearless advocacy should live on — starting with this fitting tribute on one of Arizona’s busiest freeways. Let’s hope the governor does the right thing and signs it. Honoring those who die in defense of our fundamental freedoms shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”

Arizona House Majority Leader Michael Carbone told local ABC affiliate KNXV-TV on Wednesday, “I just care about what Charlie did and what he meant to a lot of people in this world. And that’s what he stood for: freedom of speech and being able to speak freely, especially on the college campuses.”

An assassin shot and killed Kirk on Sept. 10 while the Turning Point USA founder was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Democrat House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos voiced a talking point that Hobbs may grab onto if she decides to veto, telling KNXV, “We already have a process for naming highways and freeways in the state of Arizona. This would short-circuit that process by five years.”

KTAR reported that the governor has five days, excluding Sundays, to sign the bill into law or veto it.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported in January that Hobbs holds the record for the most vetoes of any governor in Arizona history, with 390 at that time, so her bipartisan bona fides are lacking, to say the least.

Related:
Leftists Put Their Hatred on Full Display with Vile Responses to Chuck Norris' Death

Earlier this month, Hobbs, who is up for re-election in November, vetoed a bill that would have created a specialty license plate honoring Kirk, with some of the proceeds going to support Turning Point USA.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, specialty license plates cost an additional $25 upon purchase and then annually, $17 of which goes to the cause the purchaser chooses to support, such as veterans, health, and educational organizations, or even the Arizona Cardinals’ and Phoenix Suns/Mercury’s charity arms.

Hobbs explained her decision to veto the Charlie Kirk plate, writing in a letter to Petersen, “I will continue working toward solutions that bring people together, but this bill falls short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan.”

However, she also acknowledged, “Charlie Kirk’s assassination is tragic and a horrifying act of violence. In America, we resolve our political differences at the ballot box. No matter who it targets, political violence puts us all in harm’s way and damages our sacred democratic institutions.”

Well, here’s a chance for her to put something behind that sentiment and sign the highway bill into law, with an accompanying bipartisan message. In any case, it would seem likely to help her reelection chances.

Turning Point Action, TPUSA’s political arm, has already endorsed her likely competitor, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is leading in the GOP primary, so a decision to sign the bill into law would be a powerful gesture. But given her veto record, it may be too much of a stretch.

Hobbs will likely make a political calculation whether the approval hurts or helps her re-election chances. If she vetoes it, that will energize the right. If she approves it, that will likely help in the center.

The question is how much it will hurt her with the left-wing base and donors. But where are they going? The governor can point to her license plate veto and say, “I’m with you.”

Hobbs pulled out a narrow, less than 1 percent victory over Republican candidate Kari Lake in 2022, but at least 70, and likely over 130 (59 percent in all) of the polling locations in Maricopa County experienced voting machine issues on Election Day, resulting in hours-long lines. Republicans voted in greater numbers on Election Day.

In 2024, President Donald Trump won Arizona by over 5 percent of the vote.

We’ll see. I give it something like 60-40 odds that Hobbs will not approve the Charlie Kirk Highway bill, but if she’s smart, she’ll sign it into law.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Imagine How Disruptive to Americans' Lives Dems Will Be If They Regain Control in Congress, If They're This Bad Now
Barron Trump Set to Enter 'Next Phase' of Life as He Celebrates 'Turning Point' Birthday: Report
New Video Shows Joe Kent Now Flirting With Candace Owens' Level of Anti-Israel Conspiracy Theories
AZ Legislature Passes 'Charlie Kirk' Highway Bill, But Will Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs Do the Right Thing and Sign It?
BREAKING: Sen. Kennedy Just Moved to Pass the SAVE America Act Using a Brilliant Legislative Trick That Only Requires 51 Votes
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation