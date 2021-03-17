An Arizona law enforcement official is raising the alarm about the crisis at the southern border, which is overwhelming border agents and communities.

Pinal Country Sheriff Mark Lamb suggested Wednesday that the current situation could make the Obama administration’s border crisis look like child’s play.

“This is as bad as it’s been. I mean, this is worse than what it was under the Obama days,” Lamb said on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends.”

“[During the Obama administration] it was like the Wild West out there in the desert on the south end of our county, and then, we’re back to that again,” he added.

“Almost every time we go out we’re finding 20 people. Last Wednesday, we had 49 apprehensions in my county. So this is just like it was back in the Obama days, probably worse and on target to be worse.”

TRENDING: Watch: Biden's Speech Becomes Bizarrely Slurred in Middle of Sentence

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Citing Customs and Border Patrol data, KYMA-TV reported last week that there have been roughly 9,500 apprehensions at the border this year, a spike of nearly 120 percent compared to last year.

And CBP data also reveals a 253 percent uptick between January and February in unauthorized Yuma sector border crossings from adults traveling without families, from 850 people to 3,000 people, KPNX-TV reported.

The Biden administration has refused to use the term “crisis” to describe the surge, which has reportedly left at least one detention facility overflowing with unaccompanied minors.

Do you blame the Biden administration for the crisis at the border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (53 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Communities near the border have concerns as well, as the president brought back “catch and release,” meaning migrants are allowed to stay in the United States while awaiting their asylum hearings.

And thanks to Biden’s decision to halt construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the Mexican cartel has been able to much more easily smuggle people and drugs through gaps in the wall, Lamb said.

Meanwhile, despite what has clearly turned into a serious crisis, Biden says he has no current plans to visit the border.

However, Biden is now telling migrants who seek to cross the border illegally that the United States is not prepared for them to arrive.

“I can say quite clearly: Don’t come,” Biden told ABC News on Tuesday. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

RELATED: Biden's Crisis: 13K Migrant Children Reportedly in Border Patrol Custody

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’? Biden: “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community.” https://t.co/eNhw9ARhzg pic.twitter.com/isbaH4SD5y — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021

Yet Biden and many Democrats in Congress have expressed little interest in actually securing the border and deterring people from coming to the United States illegally.

Until the process is properly streamlined in such a way that migrants can be processed in an efficient manner, Biden needs to continue to discourage people from coming to the border.

It is a good thing that he is making this clear now, but actions speak louder than words, and Biden’s actions indicate he doesn’t actually care about ending this crisis by truly securing our border.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.