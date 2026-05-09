Azerbaijan Destroys Two Historic Christian Sites

Two major Christian sites in the nation of Azerbaijan have been destroyed amid conflicting land claims with Armenia.

A report from Radio Free Europe said that satellite imagery on April 26 confirmed that the Holy Mother of God Cathedral no longer stands.

The church was the largest cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Radio Free Europe added that the Church of St. Jacob has also been destroyed sometime in the past few weeks.

The Christian Post reported that construction on the Holy Mother of God Cathedral started in 2006 and lasted through 2019.

The Church of St. Jacob was completed in 2007, having been funded by an Armenian-American philanthropist in the honor of his deceased son.

A statement from the Caucasus Muslims Board, which is affiliated with the government of Azerbaijan, confirmed the demolitions.

It said the churches were built “illegally” while Armenia was purportedly occupying Azerbaijani territory.

The statement claimed the demolitions “cannot be distorted in any way as the destruction of religious or cultural heritage.”

However, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin — which leads the Armenian Apostolic Church — countered that the demolitions were the deliberate targeting of “Armenian Christian holy sites, seeking to erase the Armenian presence” in the region.

The Caucasus Muslims Board in turn called that statement “a manifestation of hostility and disinformation.”

Armenia, a nation with an ancient Christian heritage, and Azerbaijan, a predominantly Shia Muslim country, have long contested ownership of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Despite its largely Islamic population, Azerbaijani officials enforce a secular society and closely monitor religious groups, according to a 2025 report from Open Doors.

In just that year, there were at least seven Christian buildings deliberately damaged or destroyed in Azerbaijan.

“As revealed by satellite images, the scale of destruction is evidently much wider, and the real number of destroyed monuments, churches, schools and cemeteries is likely in the hundreds,” the report said.

But there are other types of persecution beyond the destruction of Christian sites.

“Officially, the country is secular and religion is tolerated. However, the level of surveillance is so high that Christians in Azerbaijan do not know whom to trust anymore,” Open Doors said.

Evangelistic outreach to Muslims is especially discouraged.

“Russian Orthodox churches experience the least problems from the government as they do not usually attempt to make contact with the Azerbaijani population. It is the indigenous Christians with a Muslim background who are bearing the brunt of persecution both at the hands of the state and from family, friends and community,” the report added.

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