The United States military appears to be gearing up for a major operation somewhere in the Middle East, based on the buildup of assets, including several B-2 Spirit stealth bombers on the island base of Diego Garcia.

Diego Garcia is a joint United Kingdom-U.S. base located in the Indian Ocean. It was used as a bomber launch base for the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It is very important to note here that Diego Garcia, unlike bases in the Middle East or aircraft carriers operating in the region, is largely out of the reach of the missiles and drones available now to either the Houthis or Iran,” the military news site TWZ (short for The War Zone) reported.

A significant buildup is happening in Diego Garcia At least 5 USAF B-2 Spirits and 7 C-17A Globemaster IIIs have arrived over the last 3 days, or are currently en route to the island. For reference: Diego Garcia is the red pin on the map. https://t.co/jLcWeqd24m pic.twitter.com/Ei3bpKHosm — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) March 25, 2025

“Iran’s current longest-range ballistic missiles are generally assessed to have maximum ranges around 1,242 miles (2,000 kilometers). At its shortest, the distance between the Indian Ocean island and Iran is some 2,358 miles (3,795 kilometers),” the outlet added.

Reports suggest that there are at least five B-2 bombers at Diego Garcia already.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff published this video. B-2 bombers landed at Diego Garcia Air Force Base, which is within striking range of Iran and Yemen. pic.twitter.com/NArG3RL4G0 — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) March 26, 2025

Will these bombers be used in an imminent strike? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (1193 Votes) No: 6% (81 Votes)

In addition to B2 bombers, “Satellite imagery posted on social media shows three C-17 cargo planes and 11 KC-135 refueling tankers deployed to Diego Garcia in the past 48 hours, reinforcing its role as a U.S. staging ground. The buildup coincides with intensified U.S. strikes on the Houthis and growing warnings to Iran,” Newsweek noted Wednesday.

As of yesterday, there were 3 C-17s and 11 KC-135s at 🇩🇬 Diego Garcia AFB in the Indian Ocean. Throughout the day, at least 5 B-2A stealth bombers from 🇺🇸 Whiteman AFB joined them. This is part of the 🇺🇸 US preparing for a potential war with 🇮🇷 Iran. pic.twitter.com/RgNJTM8FrY — AviVector (@avivector) March 26, 2025

Following strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis rebels earlier this month, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse.”

Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 19, 2025

The Houthis have been attacking U.S. and other nations’ commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea and launching missiles at Israel.

“This has been ostensibly in retaliation for Israeli operations in Gaza following the brazen Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023,” TWZ said.

Politico reported last week that Trump sent a second aircraft carrier group to the region to augment the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, which is currently operating in the Red Sea. Its deployment has been extended by at least a month, two defense officials told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group is on its way to the region after conducting exercises in the East China Sea with the Japanese and South Koreans.

In a Truth Social Post last week, Trump wrote that the hundreds of attacks being made by the Houthis “all emanate from, and are created by Iran.”

Breaking | Trump threatens Iran: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” pic.twitter.com/EUt9KnhuG6 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 17, 2025

“Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them weapons, supplying them with money,” the president continued.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” he concluded.

Trump has also been pushing Iran to end its nuclear weapons development.

Axios reported earlier this month that Trump sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, via a go-between from the United Arab Emirates.

In it, he proposed direct negotiation for a new nuclear agreement.

So it would appear that the buildup at Diego Garica and with the carrier groups could mean not only more strikes against the Houthis, but a big stick hovering over Iran itself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.