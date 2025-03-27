Share
Commentary
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber is seen in a 2014 file photo landing in Palmdale, California. Multiple news outlets are reporting a buildup of B-2 and other aircraft at Diego Garcia, a joint U.K.-U.S. military base.
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber is seen in a 2014 file photo landing in Palmdale, California. Multiple news outlets are reporting a buildup of B-2 and other aircraft at Diego Garcia, a joint U.K.-U.S. military base.

B-2 'Spirit' Bombers Assembling at Remote Island of Diego Garcia - Somebody's in for a Nasty Surprise

 By Randy DeSoto  March 27, 2025 at 2:03pm
The United States military appears to be gearing up for a major operation somewhere in the Middle East, based on the buildup of assets, including several B-2 Spirit stealth bombers on the island base of Diego Garcia.

Diego Garcia is a joint United Kingdom-U.S. base located in the Indian Ocean. It was used as a bomber launch base for the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It is very important to note here that Diego Garcia, unlike bases in the Middle East or aircraft carriers operating in the region, is largely out of the reach of the missiles and drones available now to either the Houthis or Iran,” the military news site TWZ (short for The War Zone) reported.

“Iran’s current longest-range ballistic missiles are generally assessed to have maximum ranges around 1,242 miles (2,000 kilometers). At its shortest, the distance between the Indian Ocean island and Iran is some 2,358 miles (3,795 kilometers),” the outlet added.

Reports suggest that there are at least five B-2 bombers at Diego Garcia already.

Will these bombers be used in an imminent strike?

In addition to B2 bombers, “Satellite imagery posted on social media shows three C-17 cargo planes and 11 KC-135 refueling tankers deployed to Diego Garcia in the past 48 hours, reinforcing its role as a U.S. staging ground. The buildup coincides with intensified U.S. strikes on the Houthis and growing warnings to Iran,” Newsweek noted Wednesday.

Following strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis rebels earlier this month, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse.”

The Houthis have been attacking U.S. and other nations’ commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea and launching missiles at Israel.

“This has been ostensibly in retaliation for Israeli operations in Gaza following the brazen Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023,” TWZ said.

Politico reported last week that Trump sent a second aircraft carrier group to the region to augment the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, which is currently operating in the Red Sea. Its deployment has been extended by at least a month, two defense officials told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group is on its way to the region after conducting exercises in the East China Sea with the Japanese and South Koreans.

In a Truth Social Post last week, Trump wrote that the hundreds of attacks being made by the Houthis “all emanate from, and are created by Iran.”

“Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them weapons, supplying them with money,” the president continued.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” he concluded.

Trump has also been pushing Iran to end its nuclear weapons development.

Axios reported earlier this month that Trump sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, via a go-between from the United Arab Emirates.

In it, he proposed direct negotiation for a new nuclear agreement.

So it would appear that the buildup at Diego Garica and with the carrier groups could mean not only more strikes against the Houthis, but a big stick hovering over Iran itself.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation