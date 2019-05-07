B-52 Bombers Scrambled in ‘Clear and Unmistakable’ Message to Iran

The Defense Department is deploying four B-52 bombers to the Middle East to counter what the Pentagon has described as threats of possible attacks against U.S. troops in the region.

Two of B-52s were expected to leave Tuesday from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana en route to al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, CBS News reported.

A Defense Department official told CBS News earlier this week the U.S. has detected “preparations for possible attack.”

“There is more than one avenue of attack or possible attack that we’re tracking,” the official said.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement Sunday the deployment of the bomber task force along with the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, to the Central Command region was in response to “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings.”

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Defies Colleagues by Posting Pro-Israeli Tweet

Bolton said their presence will “send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

Statement from the National Security Advisor Ambassador John BoltonIn response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strik / Photo by William Moon pic.twitter.com/sAtIZ1GpRO — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) May 6, 2019

“The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces,” the national security adviser said.

B-52s are capable of carrying 70,000 pounds of bombs, according to an Air Force fact sheet.

US Strategic Command tweeted video of the aircraft in action at Barksdale AFB, noting the bombers can carry both nuclear and convention ordinance.

The #B52, a long-range, heavy bomber, is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. It can carry nuclear or conventional ordnance w/ worldwide precision navigation capability. #B52uesday #DeterrenceTuesdaysCool video @AirmanMagazine! pic.twitter.com/Vr3T0LodSM — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) May 7, 2019

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group already was scheduled to deploy to the Persian Gulf region but is being rushed in earlier than expected.

“The aircraft carrier, with a wing of warplanes and 3,000 sailors aboard, is accompanied by the USS Leyte Gulf, a guided-missile cruiser, and four destroyers, the USS Bainbridge, Gonzalez, Mason and Nitze,” USA Today reported.

RELATED: Report: Trump Could Have DOD Build Wall Without State of Emergency, Congressional Approval

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said in a statement, “U.S. Central Command continues to track a number of credible threat streams emanating from the regime in Iran throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility.”

Do you approve of the Pentagon’s decision to send the B-52s to the Middle East? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

CNN reported that intelligence showing Iran is “likely moving short-range ballistic missiles aboard boats in the Persian Gulf was one of the critical reasons” for the deployment of the B-52s and the accelerated movement of the carrier strike group.

According to the news outlet, “The Pentagon currently believes Iran’s actions could put US and coalition forces at risk in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. US military and intelligence officials are monitoring the movement of the Iranian missiles around the clock but have yet to see a pullback.”

Last month, President Donald Trump designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.

Trump noted the move marked the first time the U.S. has ever given that designation to part of a foreign government.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.