Baby Only 6-Weeks Old Mauled to Death in His Crib by 'Unprovoked' Family Dog - 'Everyone Loved Him So Much'
An infant child has died after being mauled by the family dog.
Ezra Mansoor, who was only six weeks old, was fatally attacked by his family’s husky dog in his crib last month, according to WLVT-TV. The child died Thursday.
The child was mourned by his parents in an interview.
“Being his mom was the biggest honor and the best thing I’ve ever done,” Knoxville, Tennessee, resident Chloe Mansoor said of her son’s death.
Chloe and Mark Mansoor say the dog had never shown any sign of aggression.
The couple had owned the animal for eight years.
“It could be any dog at any time,” Chloe said.
She added: “Completely unprovoked, no matter what the history is.”
The couple is choosing to treasure their brief time with their first-born son.
“Really don’t take anything for granted even if it’s a moment you’re annoyed in the moment or frustrated in. All of those little moments are still so amazing,” Chole said of the experience.
“Everyone loved him so much,” she added.
The child died after six days of treatment at an area hospital.
The child’s parents have made the decision to aid other children through organ donation, describing the measure as one that has given them peace amid the tragedy.
The animal in question has since been taken to a local shelter.
The American Veterinary Medical Association accounted for fifteen different fatal attacks involving husky-type dogs between 1979 and 1998, according to Forbes.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.
It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be brought about in the tragic incident.
