Be careful who watches your children.

A two-month-old infant suffered head trauma involving brain bleeding, facial bruises, and seizures after a beating from a 4-year-old and 6-year-old child.

The adult in charge of the three, 18-year-old Shelby Munoz, allegedly did nothing to stop the abuse, explaining these were not her children, so it was not her responsibility.

KLTV reported on Friday that Munoz, along with her sister, 29-year-old Jacqulyn Michelle Morales, as well as 21-year-old Sidney Whitt, the mothers of the children, all face charges of endangering a child and injury to a child. Each is in custody on a collective bond of $500,000.

Baby almost beaten to death by other young kids in filthy apartment after moms allegedly left them to drink and do drugs https://t.co/e2lOylEGRk pic.twitter.com/MVYaLCkIZM — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2026

The case comes out of Smith County, Texas, when law enforcement was notified via hospital staff and Child Protective Services workers about the infant who was brought to a medical facility in Tyler, Texas, on June 18, and later airlifted to a Dallas facility.

Interviews of the children and the adults took place when the hospital determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse. A search warrant yielded a truly disgusting scene.

The home where the incident took place was fly-ridden with rat feces and clothes on the floor. There was no air conditioning either.

When the mothers were away, the children would be locked in a room. On the night of the abuse, Munoz was in charge while Whitt and Morales went to a hotel to drink and do drugs with a boyfriend.

All the children were locked away, apparently with the older ones in a separate room from the infant. They somehow made their way in, tossing around and stomping on the child as Munoz allegedly did nothing.

The mothers also did nothing for the poor child on June 17, meaning it was a full day before medical care was administered.

What a truly heartbreaking story.

That poor child was left alone in a filthy, miserable living situation and brutally beaten while the one person that could stop it did nothing.

Munoz’s excuse is so incredibly dim-witted, callous, and downright evil that she should only be supervising the inside of a prison cell if guilty.

The other two women should receive the same treatment if convicted.

According to the Child Protection Global Network, the latest federal data indicate 532,000 children were confirmed victims of abuse or neglect, and 1,773 died because of it.

Repentance, revival, and complete removal from communities are the remedies to this evil.

We opt to center our justice system on rehabilitation over punishment, but will this infant be granted rehabilitation? Will the child, after suffering brain damage, recover and lead a normal healthy life?

This 2-month-old was unjustly punished. We must justly punish those responsible.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.