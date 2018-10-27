SECTIONS
Baby Ceremony Taking Place When Mass Shooter Opened Fire at Synagogue

the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel HillJeff Swensen / Getty ImagesPolice rapid response team members respond to the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to reports, at least 12 people were shot, 4 dead and three police officers hurt during the incident. The shooter surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 10:45am
Details have slowly emerged about the mass shooting that took place in Pittsburgh at a synagogue this morning, which resulted in the deaths of multiple worshipers, and the injury of at least three police officers.

A Bris ceremony, which is the circumcision of a baby, was in progress at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood when the shooter began his killing spree, according to CBS.

Pittsburgh Synagogue latest:– Bris (baby’s circumcision ceremony) & morning service was taking place this morning.– Tree of Life is a conservative synagogue– 4 other synagogues in the area– 4 people killed in main area of synagogue– 3 killed in basement

ABC News reported at 12:25 p.m. ET that the suspect was in custody, and that they believed him to be responsible for multiple deaths and the police injuries.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced on Twitter that, while a suspect was in custody, the area was not secure.

“Actor is in custody,” Peduto said. “Multiple casualties. Three Officers have been shot. Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice.”

ABC reported that agents from FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are in the process of responding to the scene.

The synagogue was a conservative one, according to their website and that they had a regularly scheduled morning Shabbat service set from 9:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, who lives in the area, but was not at the scene, said that he was “stunned” to hear about the shooting in the neighborhood, according to ABC.

Berkun told ABC  “(There are) three different religious groups that are meeting in our building on Saturday morning with three distinct services.

He estimated that there could have been about 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

“There’s absolutely no crime, it’s an amazing neighborhood, it’s hard to believe it’s a city neighborhood,” Berkun said.

“It’s dominated by the Jewish community center four blocks away, it’s dominated by kosher bakeries, all kinds of Jewish gift shops, bookshops, a number of synagogues. There is one major synagogue but there are at least five other synagogues within two miles of where we are.”

President Donald Trump assured those involved that he was closely monitoring the situation and that he was in touch with local officials.

“Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America.”

