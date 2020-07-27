SECTIONS
'Baby Lives Matter' Mural Appears in Front of a Planned Parenthood Facility in Washington, DC

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 27, 2020 at 3:33pm
A “Baby Lives Matter” mural appeared on the street in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

“The ‘Baby Lives Matter’ movement is responsible for the mural. They are painting such murals around the country,” Benny Johnson, chief creative officer with the student activist group Turning Point USA, tweeted Sunday.

The mural is located in front of the Carol Whitehill Moses Planned Parenthood Center near Union Market in Washington, about 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol.

Tayler Hansen, founder of the Baby Lives Matter movement, tweeted, “10 unarmed Black Americans were killed by police in 2019. They have murals all around the country.

“Almost 400,000 innocent babies were murdered by Planned Parenthood in 2019. It’s about d— time they get a mural too.”

Earlier this month, the pro-life activist painted the same message in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Salt Lake City.

In a video posted to Twitter on July 17, Hansen explained his motivation.

“In 2019, abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide. Almost 43 million children were denied the most basic right of all — life. Which is why I felt inclined to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice,” he said.

The artist told KUTV-TV that he purposely used a paint that would wash away to avoid any criminal liability.

Johnson noted in a tweet at the time, “Once leftists opened up public roads for political speech it was only a matter of time before a conservative response.”

In a statement to The Western Journal last year, Douglass Leadership Institute chairman and Human Coalition Action executive director Dean Nelson pointed out the devastating impact Planned Parenthood has had on black people and other racial minorities.

“Planned Parenthood has a long and well-documented history of targeting minority populations,” he said.

Do you support the Baby Lives Matter murals?

“This agenda goes back to Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, whose life’s work was to eradicate all individuals and groups she considered ‘unfit’ to live.”

In a statement to The Western Journal on Monday, Nelson said, “I am inspired by the pro life message I saw in front of Planned Parenthood in DC. That message along with the recent statement from Planned Parenthood of Greater New York about Margaret Sanger’s racism has provoked black leaders and students to connect the dots this weekend by painting Black PreBorn Lives Matter at the same location.”

In its Abortion Surveillance report released last fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined for the year 2016, African-American women accounted for 38 percent of all abortions, though black people make up only 13 percent of the overall population.

Hansen launched a GoFundMe campaign for more murals to be painted in front of Planned Parenthood facilities around the country.

“The goal was simple: To draw attention to the tens of millions of innocent lives that have been ended by Planned Parenthood,” the GoFundMe page reads.

As of Monday afternoon, he had raised more than $7,400 toward his goal of $10,000.

“This was a pure passion project for Tayler,” the GoFundMe page says. “He completed the [Salt Lake City] mural by himself and spent a considerable portion of his life savings buying the material to get the job done.”

Hansen is looking to fund 10 more murals.

UPDATE, July 27, 2020: After the publication of this article, Dean Nelson responded to The Western Journal’s request for comment with an emailed statement. This article has been updated to include additional comments from Nelson.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

