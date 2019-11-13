Baby Trump Balloon Slasher: 1st Time I've Seen Libs Mad a Baby Got Chopped up

Vandalism is never acceptable. Unlike liberals, conservatives have — or should have — respect for private property baked into their political DNA.

Even when it comes to political protest, it’s difficult to think of a situation where destruction of someone else’s possession is acceptable, provided said possession isn’t threatening anyone or anything.

That said, vandals can — on rare occasions — make a decent point while still doing something immoral and illegal.

On Saturday, a man named Hoyt Hutchinson was charged with slashing the Baby Trump balloon. You know the one: The orange helium mini-blimp in the image of the president with a diaper, a cell phone and an angry rictus.

It usually makes an appearance if a) the president’s going to be making an appearance, as well, and b) the event is of such magnitude to garner attention for the balloon.

That’s becoming increasingly difficult as the stupid thing loses its novelty, but the president’s appearance at Saturday’s college football matchup between then-No. 2 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, apparently qualified.

And the balloon’s handlers were right: It did attract attention, although not quite the way they had planned. According to ABC News, the 32-year-old Hutchinson cut an 8-foot gash in the 20-foot balloon. He was charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief.

Does he regret the action? Was it done in a moment of passion? Is he going to lay low until he goes to court?

No, yes and very much no, at least judging by a call he made to a popular Alabama radio program Monday morning.

According to AL.com, Hutchinson phoned into the Birmingham-based “Rick & Bubba” show to explain himself. No offense to Rick and/or Bubba, but this usually isn’t the kind of place where you expect C-SPAN-esque dialogue.

However, for a man who all but admitted to a first-degree felony, Hutchinson managed to make a rather salient argument in the process: “[T]his is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby,” he said.

Hutchinson told the hosts that the incident began when he yelled at the Baby Trump balloon handlers and decided to take action.

“I was so fired up. I was shaking I was so mad,” he said.

Hutchinson bought an Alabama shirt and then got close to the balloon under the pretense of taking a picture. You can pretty much guess where it went from there.

Hutchinson told the hosts he’s an ardent watcher of Fox News and that he “get[s] so mad about people not taking a stand.”

(Now that Joe Lieberman’s crusades against video games and music have mostly been forgotten — as well as Lieberman himself, for that matter — perhaps he can revive his name value by claiming Fox News inspires violence.)

“The left wants to use religion against you like you shouldn’t act like this and stuff but I’ll tell you this — the Devil knows the Bible as good as we do,” Hutchinson said.

“This was your turning of the temple tables?“ host Rick Burgess asked.

“Yes,” Hutchinson said. “It comes a point when you gotta take a stand. We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good vs. evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies … and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Without co-signing all or even most of that — I don’t think that the Democrats are evil, but abortion is and support of no-legal-strings-attached abortion certainly qualifies — Hutchinson makes one especially good point here.

This is a balloon. There was plenty of outrage to be found over the balloon being slashed.

‘I watch Fox News every night’: Man says he stabbed Baby Trump balloon because it was ‘good vs. evil’ These people have serious issues! https://t.co/34HfIl6T85 — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) November 11, 2019

‘Baby Trump’ balloon slashed and deflated ahead of Alabama-LSU football game https://t.co/XW7w5XVmIp Because tRump supporters are just as thin skinned as their Messiah is.#SundayMorning — McSpocky™ 👽🌊 (@mcspocky) November 10, 2019

Josh Moon: That’s why we don’t have nice things here in #Alabama. We have just as much right to them as people in every other state. But when it comes time to stand up and ask for them, our people choose to spend time in jail for popping a balloon instead. https://t.co/6VknZOBKUv — Gary Dunavant (@Garybham) November 11, 2019

How many of these people are outraged about late-term abortions?

I can guarantee you the ratio of outraged tweets about this balloon getting stabbed and said tweeters who believe in the sacrosanct nature of Roe v. Wade is pretty much 1:1.

Hoyt Hutchinson is in legal trouble. He should be. What he did was against the law and his mea not-so-much culpa on drive-time radio isn’t exactly going to help him in court.

However, the fruit of this poison tree is something abortion supporters should be forced to swallow. If they can get this outraged over a “baby” comprised of plastic and helium, let’s see them get this angry about one made of flesh and bone.

