Baby's Miraculous Recovery After Family Told To Say Goodbye: 'They Don’t Know the Miracles of Our God'

There are many difficulties along the way when you become a parent, and endless choices to be made before, during and after the little one’s arrival.

But one choice that most parents don’t expect to have to make — whether or not to take their infant off life support — is one that Emma and Caleb Hawkins were faced with on Sept. 8.

“Isaac Hawkins was born prematurely in June,” a post on the page Pray for Isaac Hawkins reads. “He had a few obstacles as a preemie, but was cleared to go home a couple of weeks ago.”

“On August 21, Isaac’s daddy noticed he was in the middle of a seizure. The proper measures were taken, and Isaac was transferred to the children’s hospital in Knoxville, TN.”

Doctors determined that little Isaac had sustained a great deal of brain damage, and he continued to have more health issues, including a collapsed lung and continued strokes and seizures.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: 'Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime'

As his condition worsened, doctors posed the difficult decision to the parents.

“Yesterday the doctor gave us an impossible choice to make,” Emma Hawkins posted Sept. 9 on her personal Facebook page. “They told us our son would never be able to have any normal function again from his brain injury.”

‘They told us that without the ventilator he would never breathe or swallow or cry again. They asked if we wanted to leave him on life support or remove his vents to let him pass peacefully. Our hearts were so broken but we made the choice to take him off his ventilator and remove the tube that kept him breathing. We didn’t want our baby boy to suffer anymore.”

The family prepared themselves for the passing of little Isaac. Doctors told them not to hold out hope.

“Family gathered to say goodbyes and the time came when we took the tube out,” the post continued. “They told us the chance of him surviving was so slim with the amount of brain injury and with part of his lung collapsed, they expected him to die probably within the evening.”

“But they don’t know the miracles of our God,” Emma continued. “As of right now, our little boy is completely off oxygen and is breathing perfectly.”

“He’s taking his pacifier and can even swallow things. He’s crying and looking/ moving around. The doctors said he can’t but God is saying he will! We’re not anywhere close to being out of the fire yet but He’s taking care of us while we’re in it!”

RELATED: Text Sent to Wrong Number Leads to Act of Kindness for Young Boy Fighting To Stay Alive

“Keep praying for miracles for our little Isaac!” she concluded. “He’s a fighter and God is in his corner!”

According to a GoFundMe started by Isaac’s uncle, Ricky Allen, the little boy has continued to survive despite brain swelling.

“We pray for Isaac this morning,” an update dated Sept. 12 reads. “Today he will go through a procedure for a feeding tube placement. We pray all goes well, and that he grows stronger.”

“In regards to the MRI we were a little off on our timing, but those results showed some blood on the brain, some brain damage, and that little Isaac could possibly have Cerebral Palsy. This is only a possibility. Remember God is control, ALWAYS! We will send out another update after the procedure today. We are truly blessed to still have Isaac here with us, thanks to God, and all of your prayers.”

The family is asking for prayer, donations to their fundraising page have reached nearly $4,000. While the future isn’t clear for little Isaac, it is clear that he’s surrounded by love and support.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.