Babysitter Makes Terrifying Discovery After Child Complains of Monster Under the Bed, Brings Police Running

When a Kansas child complained to the babysitter of a monster under the bed, she wanted to prove to the child no one was there.

But there was.

According to a Facebook post from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home near Great Bend at about 10:30 p.m. Monday after a report of a disturbance was received.

“Upon arrival the deputies contacted the victim who stated she was babysitting children at the residence. When putting the children to bed, one child complained there was a ‘monster’ under their bed,” the post said.

“When the victim attempted to show the child there was nothing under the bed, she came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the post said.

The babysitter is a hero ♥️🙌♥️ While putting the kids to bed, one of them says there’s a monster under her bed. The babysitter looks under the bed to show the child there’s no monster. BUT THERE IS 🫣 His name is Martin Villalobos. The babysitter gets into an altercation… pic.twitter.com/9Y9mmNhfFW — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) March 27, 2025



“An altercation ensued with the babysitter and one child was knocked over in the struggle,” the post said.

The suspect ran away from the house and was gone by the time deputies responded.

The babysitter told deputies that the man she saw once lived at the house.

According to her, there was an order of protection that barred him from the house.

A search that night did not find the suspect, but deputies were more successful the next morning when they returned to the area of the incident, where the suspect was spotted.

The post said the suspect “attempted to flee from law enforcement. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was captured.”

Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Villalobos was being held in Barton County Jail lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Officials did not reveal how Villalobos was connected to the children in the house.

Court records indicated Villalobos has charges pending against him of criminal threat and domestic battery for an incident that took place on Jan. 31, according to KAKE-TV.

He was charged with violating a protection order on Feb. 22.

