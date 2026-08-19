They're Back: Another Socialist Scores Upset Dem Primary Victory in Critical Senate Race

Well, that respite certainly didn’t last long.

After Francesca Hong’s humbling in Wisconsin and Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow escape during the primary in Michigan, one would have hoped that the summer of socialism was coming to a quick enough end. Sure, watching the Democrats destroy themselves is fun, up until a point. Then you have to worry about the fact that one of these Bernie-wannabes gets to decide where your money goes and how much of it they’re going to take. So, no more worrying would have been a relief.

And then came Tuesday night, where the Hasan Piker contingent continued its long march through the institution of the Democratic Party.

In a special election to complete the term of former Sen. Marco Rubio, who resigned to become U.S. secretary of State, Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon won in a surprise landslide over former National Security Council member Alexander Vindman. With over 95 percent of the votes in, Nixon held a 56 percent to 44 percent advantage over Vindman, best known as the so-called whistleblower who occasioned the first Donald Trump impeachment trial.

Vindman was considered the heavy favorite going into Tuesday. The only major poll cited by RealClearPolitics showed him up by 10 points, albeit with a large contingent of undecided voters.

Those voters apparently all broke for Nixon, a socialist described by The New York Times as “a progressive firebrand.” That’s the Times, mind you, so you know if they’re saying it, it’s bad. But then, here’s Nixon talking about her race against the incumbent appointed to replace Rubio until the special election, GOP Sen. Ashley Moody:

UNHINGED: Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon THREATENS Sen. Ashely Moody with violence while on CNN: “I look forward Ashely Moody to taking you on and to whooping you.” KNOW THIS: DSA member Nixon wants to abolish the police, abolish prison, and abolish borders. pic.twitter.com/lRYpKs8rJA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 19, 2026

This has “Florida woman” story written all over it. Can we make sure this scuffle happens at a Denny’s and/or Waffle House? Because then it’d be perfect.

And, as always, Nixon has the bona fides to prove she’s an insane-o socialist. According to the Times, “her platform calls for universal health care, higher taxes on the wealthy, abolishing for-profit prisons and raising the federal minimum wage to $25 per hour.” She also got herself arrested during what could charitably be called a “protest” of the Republican redistricting in Florida.

🔥 Gov. Ron DeSantis just had Rep. Angie Nixon (D) ARRESTED after she did an illegal “SIT-IN” at his office because of the redistricting of the 2026 Florida House map Nixon said two protesters who were with her at the time were arrested. At the time of her arrest, five… pic.twitter.com/RIbNBIda20 — BrainCellsLeft (@braincellsl3ft) May 15, 2026

And naturally, she has the Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker seal of approval:

one of the biggest upset victories in a statewide race for progressive angie nixon! https://t.co/R26pqcIRD4 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 19, 2026

To be fair, there are two silver linings in this whole debacle, albeit with the huge storm cloud of the socialist thunderstorm still hanging out there in the distance.

The first is that this essentially removes any possibility of an upset from happening in the Florida Senate race. Yes, an upset was unlikely anyhow, but in a midterm year where the Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House, there are obvious headwinds and upsets can occur in the unlikeliest of places.

Thankfully, as the prediction markets took note of after Nixon’s shock victory, Florida’s Senate race just became the unlikeliest-iest of the flips that the Democrats are eyeing:

FLORIDA SENATE ODDS: 🟥 Ashley Moody: 91%

🟦 Angie Nixon: 9% pic.twitter.com/y8dPmYKv0k — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) August 19, 2026

And then there’s the tiny joy of seeing Vindman, that mephitic little dork with main character syndrome who occasioned the thoroughly groundless first Trump impeachment, get embarrassed at his attempt to maintain relevancy seven years on from that escapade.

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Vindman’s only qualities for being a senator were name recognition and hero worship among the Democratic faithful (although that’s been subject to diminishing returns), and being enough of a cipher that he could be electable. The fact that he even thought this made him upper-chamber material is summary proof of his delusional nature, and hopefully he’ll sink back into a life of doing cable hits and speaking to half-empty event spaces.

That said, having Alex Vindman to worry about would be a small price to pay for having the specter of the socialist takeover of the Democratic apparatus diminished again. Unlike the recent and overdue rehabilitation of Richard Milhous’ legacy, this is a form of “Nixonmaxxing” conservatives really need to ensure goes by the wayside posthaste.

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