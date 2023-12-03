Former House Speaker and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California has been unofficially deputized by the Biden campaign to battle against former President Donald Trump on Biden’s behalf.

A Tuesday report from Reuters states that Pelosi is being weaponized as a surrogate to battle Trump over the future of the Affordable Care Act — better known as Obamacare.

The concept, as explained by Reuters, is that the Biden campaign will begin a series of attacks under the umbrella of “Trump’s America in 2025” with the goal of convincing Americans that Trump is a threat to their interests, particularly in regards to healthcare.

Getting Desperate now. I don’t know about you, but seems to me Healthcare has become a mess since Obamacare. Not saying the old way was perfect but.. Biden campaign allies Pelosi, Gov. Cooper float message Trump is ‘coming for your health care’https://t.co/pt3C1TA8Hw — BUFORD T. DAWG (@BufordTDawg) November 28, 2023

The report said that this follows concerns by Democrats that Biden has focused too heavily on the theme of “Bidenomics” as a way to tout what he believes are his achievements on the economy.

“The Affordable Care Act and all its transformational benefits will be on the ballot,” Pelosi said, per Reuters.

“The American people will need to know that if Donald Trump wins next year, he’s coming for your health care,” she added.

Desperate Democrats are now trying the health care angle🤣 since Bidenomics is seen by most as a disaster. Nancy Pelosi, make no mistake Democrats are in panic mode. Many have had enough of the Biden far left policies that put America Last! Fact! — MainStreetUSA (@Middleclass1967) November 29, 2023

Trump has said he wants to change the Affordable Care Act.

“I don’t want to terminate Obamacare, I want to REPLACE IT with MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE. Obamacare Sucks!!!” Trump said in one Truth Social post.

“Getting much better Healthcare than Obamacare for the American people will be a priority of the Trump Administration. It is not a matter of cost, it is a matter of HEALTH. America will have one of the best Healthcare Plans anywhere in the world. Right now it has one of the WORST!” Trump said in another Truth Social post.

Trump noted that his effort to overhaul Obamacare foundered in Congress.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives. We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Reuters reported that the attacks from Pelosi come as Biden is trailing Trump 51 percent to 49 percent in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, one of a series of polls that show the race with such a slight advantage to one candidate or the other that 11 months before the 2024 presidential election, the contest is essentially a tossup.

As noted by NBC, some Republican senators said they want to reform Obamacare.

“I would love to see us revisit it. Lowering premiums is critically important to Texans,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said.

“I authored legislative language in 2017 that would expand choices and dramatically lower premiums, and my language was adopted in the bill the Senate was considering,” Cruz said. “Unfortunately … John McCain famously thrust his thumb downward and killed the effort.”

“There is broad recognition that a lot of the plans of the ACA are really expensive and really low-quality,” Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio said. “I think it’s always been the position of Republicans that we should have better health care.”

