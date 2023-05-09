Share
'We're Back': Tucker Carlson Shares His Next Move in New Video

 By Randy DeSoto  May 9, 2023 at 3:16pm
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he will be launching a new show modeled after his cable news program on Twitter.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson said in a video posted to Twitter. “The last big one remaining in the world, the only one is Twitter, where we are now.”

“Twitter’s not a partisan site. Everyone’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing,” he added.

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter last fall, he explained that he felt it was vital to democracy to have a place where ideas could be freely exchanged.

In his video, Carlson stated that while Twitter is an open platform, most of the news sites that post on the site are “thinly disguised propaganda outlets.”

Judge Issues Big Ruling Against Donald Trump

He conveyed that his show aims to be something different.

“At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie, a lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated,” he said.

“The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits and you know if you bump up against those limits often enough you will be fired for it,” Carlson observed.

Fox News fired Carlson last month, despite him hosting the top-rated program on the network.

Fox did not offer a reason why, but The Los Angeles Times reported, based on unnamed sources, that the decision to fire Carlson came right from Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Part of the reason reportedly was that Murdoch was not pleased with Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, specifically when he questioned what role federal law enforcement agencies may have played that day.

In his video, Carlson said, “You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true. Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. That’s why it’s enshrined in the first of our constitutional amendments.”

Tucker Carlson's Lawyers Send Aggressive Letter to Fox News - They're Alleging Something Big

“Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon,” he concluded.

Carlson’s video had already over 7 million views an hour after its release.

'We're Back': Tucker Carlson Shares His Next Move in New Video
Conversation